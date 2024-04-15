Google's Pixel 8a Leaked Colors Reveal a Head-Turning Mint

Google has not done its best to keep the Pixel 8a under wraps. After the alleged hands-on image of the device emerged, now the entire color range of the Pixel 8a is seemingly revealed which corroborates to the speculated finish options that will be offered.

What colors the Google Pixel 8a will be available

As seen in the images published by Android Headlines, there's a new finish of green which is called Mint. It appears this will replace the exclusive coral or orange color of the Pixel 7a (review). Meanwhile, the other options include a cream (Porcelain), blue (Bay Blue), and black (Obsidian), all are existing colorways available with the Pixel 8 (review) and Pixel 8 Pro (review).

Google's Pixel 8a could be launched in new Mint green and Blue Bay colors / © Android Headlines

Going to the design, the Pixel 8a in these official-looking renders resembles to the one we've seen from the live shot last week. Mainly, it shows a redesigned edge-to-edge camera visor at the back along with a rounder corners. While on the front, the thick bezels that wrap the display remain noticeable.

Other alleged colors of the Pixel 8a include the porcelain and black. / © Android Headlines

Per rumor, the Pixel 8a will be built in an aluminum frame and a plastic back similar to the Pixel 7a. The new Pixel mid-range phone could also retain the IP67 dust and water resistance certification.

Google Pixel 8a specifications and price

Other specs should include, a 6.1-inch OLED screen and a muted Tensor G3 chipset. A leak also claims the panel to sport upgraded brightness to 1400 nits and a faster refresh rate to 120 Hz from 90 Hz of its predecessor. Furthermore, the battery capacity was spotted from a certification filing that reveals of unchanged 4,385 mAh cells, but with a faster wired charging speed at 27 watts.

Based in an accidental listing in Germany, the Pixel 8a is hinted to cost more than the Pixel 7a. It was added a new storage configuration with 256 GB memory will be offered for the first time.

The internet search giant has not officially confirmed nor teased the Pixel 8a yet. However, it is expected that the device is going to be made official at the upcoming I/O 2024 developers conference that is set on May 14.

Are you looking forward to buying or upgrading to the Pixel 8a? Which of the handset's color are you picking? Share with us your plans in the comments.