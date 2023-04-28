Google Pixel 7a Specs: Beefier Cameras and Wireless Charging

Google is yet to announce the Pixel 7a in May, but the upcoming mid-range Android phone has already starred in numerous leaks, even pointing out a higher price tag . The latest marketing materials and alleged key specs of the device that recently surfaced suggest it could blur the lines between the flagship Pixel 7. These also support the idea why Google is hiking its price.

Frequent leaker YogeshBrar has shared a specs list of the Pixel 7a. It confirms several previous reports that the device is featuring a faster 6.1-inch OLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate. While the use of the Tensor G2 chip is not surprising, the RAM is said to be bigger at 8 GB over the 6 GB of the Pixel 6a. There is also mention of the Titan M2 security chip, similarly found on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro (review).

Google Pixel 7a has bigger cameras and wireless charging

In addition to the silicons, a new 64 MP sensor equipped with an OIS will headline the dual camera module at the back, which is then paired by a 12MP ultrawide. Evidently, the primary camera is a big change from the 12 MP shooter of its predecessor. On a separate rumor, the bumped up 10MP selfie camera is tipped to feature face unlock.

Furthermore, the search giant is enlisting a wireless charging feature that is reportedly rated at 5W, a first for the Pixel A series. It will be coupled with a 20W charging while the battery capacity is kept at 4400 mAh. The wireless charging detail is supported by the marketing materials obtained by MySmartPrice showing a wireless charging accessory in one of the slides.

Google Pixel 7a alleged specs and wireless charging accessory shown in a slide. / © MySmartPrice

Google Pixel 7a price will be closer to the Pixel 7

It was reported that Google's Pixel 7a will retail at $499, which $50 pricier than last year's mid-range. With this cost and features, it puts the Pixel 7a closer to the Pixel 7 (review) that usually priced for $599. Now, it's unclear how will market both models considering there are instances the standard Pixel 7 drops to as low as $449 after a discount.

The Pixel 7a will be revealed on May 10 at I/O 2023. Google's first foldable device, called the Pixel Fold, will likely debut as well. However, only the premium mid-range Pixel 7a is slated to be released at the same launch date while the Fold could only ship at the end of May or early June.

What are your thoughts on Google's new Pixel pricing strategy? Which one would you pick between the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a? Tell us in the comments.