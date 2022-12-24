Google's roadmap reveals Pixel 7a's pricing and an unexciting Pixel 8

Despite Google measures of teasing its products ahead of the official unveiling, a handful leaks are still able to pass the company's radar. That is still true in today's major leak revealing the product roadmap of Google including the price for the Pixel 7a and details about the Pixel 8 (Pro) .

The purported roadmap was shared by Android Authority as cited by its anonymous source. It details Google's hardware plan from 2023 to 2025 mentioning all future Pixel devices except the Pixel Tablet. However, it is to be noted that not the entire Pixel lineup listed will be definitive as there could be changes ahead.

Google Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold pricing

For next year, Google is scheduled to launch the Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold. The leaker confirms these two devices will debut at Google I/O 2023 sometime in April or May. More importantly, the Pixel 7a is said to retail at $449, unchanged from the Pixel 6a, while Google's foldable Pixel will start at $1799.

Google Pixel 7a borrows the design of the Pixel 7 / © Twitter/u/OnLeaks

There are even no surprises for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in late 2023. The duo allegedly will feature minimal changes according to the source. But anyone can expect the unannounced Tensor G3 will power the Pixel 8 series. Additionally, it was reported Google will be tapping Samsung's ISOCELL GN2 sensor for the cameras of its next flagship Pixel shooters.

New strategy for Pixel 8a and addition of Pixel 9 Ultra

As for the year 2024, Pixel 8a's status is still in limbo. Google could entirely scrap the mid-range Pixel or at least delay it further if the sales of Pixel 7a won't meet their expectations. Unfortunately, there was no additional information given except that it may launch with a $499 price tag.

The most surprising part about this direction is at the end of 2024 when Google is considering adding a third model on top of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. Particularly, the new device will be sharing form as the regular Pixel 9 and features to match the Pro. If to be believed, Google could introduce an Ultra or Max moniker mirroring Apple's naming convention.

Google Pixel Fold based on recreated renders / © FrontPageTech

More Pixel foldable smartphones in 2024 and 2025

A successor to the Pixel Fold may also arrive in 2024. However, this decision will depend on the success of the first Pixel Fold. Furthermore, Google has in sight to release a smaller foldable comparable to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Motorola Razr by 2025, although the likelihood of this happening will be dictated by how 2023 and 2025 will play out.

