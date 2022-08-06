Google's Pixel 7 Ultra specs reveal insane telephoto camera

Google's unannounced Pixel 7 Ultra with codename Lynx was first reported two months ago. But there have not been any substantial details since then. Fortunately, a fresh report from China's Weibo platform provided by a prominent leaker, Digital Chat Station, seems to revive the interest surrounding the premium model.

Further details regarding the Pixel 7 Ultra and its camera have emerged.

The Pixel 7 Ultra seems to feature a 50MP main camera paired with a 64MP telephoto.

It is still unclear at this stage if the Pixel 7 Ultra will end up as an actual device.

The source suggests that Foxconn is producing two unknown Google devices. One of them is the alleged Pixel 7 Ultra while the other is Google's first foldable smartphone. In regards to the Ultra model, it said that it will come equipped with a 2K punch hole display and ceramic body along with a custom Tensor 2 chipset that is also expected to appear on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

What's interesting is the choice of camera sensors. More notably, the leaker details a 50MP Isocell GN1 main camera with periscopic and "multi-focal" lens—what this exactly means, is yet to be seen. Conversely, the current Pixel 6 Pro uses a 50MP wide camera. The other sensor referred is the large Sony IMX787 (64MP) which could serve as a secondary telephoto camera as speculated by the leaker Kuba Wojciechowski. Overall, we may see some crazy zooming capabilities if the Pixel 7 Ultra ever makes it to the market.

Yes, you've read this right: At this point, it's still unclear if the Pixel 7 Ultra will ever become a real product. It could eventually end up as a prototype unit that will be utilized for testing and reference for future devices. Additionally, the long-rumored Pixel Fold was also mentioned. But details are scarce regarding the first Google folding device.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro launch date

Google is scheduled to launch the Pixel 7 lineup on October 13 based on a claim by Frontpagetech. The anticipated specs include the new Tensor 2 processor and last year's camera modules on both models.

What are your thoughts on an Ultra Pixel phone? Do you think Google should release a more capable flagship aside from the pair of Pixel 7? Hit us up in the comment section.