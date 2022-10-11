How to buy the Pixel 7 (Pro) with the best deal

The Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro can now be pre-ordered. Our buying guide will help you find the best deals and bundle options when buying any device from the Pixel 7 series.

Despite the hardware and software improvements, Google is keeping the price of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro unchanged from last year's Pixel 6 series. The vanilla Pixel 7 starts at $599 while the pro model retails for $899. These are for the base models that get you 128 GB of storage and 8 GB/12 GB RAM. You can opt for larger memory configurations, which will cost an extra $100 for double the storage.

We prepared a comprehensive comparison of the Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro, so you can find out the differences before picking the right handset. Alternatively, jump over to our buying guide and find the best Pixel 7 deals including unlocked or through carriers.

How to buy unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Major retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, and Target are running very tempting offers during this pre-order period until October 13 when the shipping of Pixel 7 begins. And if you act fast, a generous gift card of up to $200 worth of gift card awaits you depending on which model you are buying. Of course, these are all unlocked or without a carrier plan.

Furthermore, Google is offering installment plans and trade-in programs. Eligible devices can fetch you up to $750 worth of credit. Additionally, Google Store will also provide credit amounting to $100 for the Pixel 7 and $200 for the Pixel 7 Pro.

Buy the Google Pixel 7 (Pro) with a carrier plan

Getting the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro from mobile carriers along with data is also available. AT&T and Verizon are offering trade-in credits when you choose a plan with a lock-in term of 36 months. On the other hand, T-Mobile will reduce the cost of Pixel 7 to $99 by activating a new line with a 24-month contract.

Are you upgrading to Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro this year? Which deal and plan are you looking to get? Let us know if you have other Pixel 7 deal suggestions.