Google Pixel 6a revealed in unboxing: These secrets are out!

Although Google has already officially announced the upcoming Pixel 6a , important features still remain unknown. However, a video has now surfaced on YouTube in which the phone is presented in detail in an unboxing. We can answer the most important open questions on the Malaysian version of the new midranger.

Although we were already allowed to see the first pictures, Google also left many questions unanswered. However, an upload on YouTube puts a spoke in the manufacturer's wheel.

The Google Pixel 6a was already officially unveiled at Google I/O in May. Google fans with a smaller budget could already breathe a sigh of relief, because unlike the Pixel 5a , the little brother of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be released around the globe – and thanks to that, we're getting a first peek today.

The YouTuber Fazli Halim took a Malaysian version of the Pixel 6 and unboxed the phone in front of the camera. In the unboxing, we not only see the familiar design of the big brothers, but we can also answer a few unanswered questions.

This is what we now know about the Pixel 6a

Google's mid-range phone will come without a power adapter in the box, in line with family tradition. However, finding a compatible charger will not be a big problem – because Google equips the cheapest Pixel with quite weak Quick Charging. A maximum of 18 watts is possible, according to Halim in his video.

The Pixel 6a's camera bar is said to be a bit less pronounced. / © NextPit

Google also omits the 3.5-millimeter headphone jack and reduces the size of the camera bar on the back. With the "Visor", Google introduced a novel placement for the powerful cameras in its Pixel models. Although the design is highly polarizing, it proved to be quite suitable for everyday use in our reviews of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro (review). Another big advantage of the Pixel 6a: The phone does not wobble when you put it on the table.

We already know approximately when the Pixel 6a will be released: Google's official online store promises a launch this summer – so we do not have to wait too much longer. So, if you already set aside 449 Dollars, you can directly buy the device when it is released. We already knew the official price before the latest unboxing.

Will the Pixel 6a without a headphone jack be uninteresting for you? Let me know in the comments!