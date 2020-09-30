Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G: how to watch the event live

Those who prefer to get directly involved in the event will of course also find an already prepared event on YouTube. As usual, you can register here to receive a notification when the stream starts.

On September 30th, 2020 at 7 pm BST it's time: Google will present some new hardware. Among this will probably be Pixel 5 , Pixel 4a 5G, Nest Audio, and a new Chromecast. The presentation aptly named "Launch Night In" will be broadcast on a special page for the event. In the course of the evening, further information on the new performances could be found here – currently, there is only a countdown.

Google's Launch Night In: what we're about to see

As with previous Google events, it is questionable whether the company still has a surprise up its sleeve. Many of the suspected details of the new devices have already leaked. In some cases, the new products have already been put up for sale and could thus easily be tried out extensively before the official announcement.

For example, the new smart speaker Nest Audio and the Chromecast have been on display at various dealers in the US for a few days now and are even available for purchase. The new Chromecast supports 4K/HDR and comes with a remote control. In the USA the small TV dongle costs about 50 US dollars.

But the spotlight is likely to be on the new smartphones, especially the Pixel 5. But even here the details are already widely known. Inside, we'll allegedly find a Snapdragon 765G with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Additionally, there is a battery with 4,080 mAh and a 90 Hertz display, which measures 6 inches diagonally.

The Pixel 4a 5G is expected to come with the same chip, but could only have 6 GB of RAM and a 60 Hertz display. The battery is said to be a bit smaller with 3,885 mAh, even though the display is said to be a bit bigger at 6.2 inches. The latest rumors say that both devices will be available in mid-October.

The autumn will therefore once again be exciting and interesting for all smartphone fans. In addition to the Pixel 5, the iPhone 12 and the OnePlus 8T, among others, await us. Today, smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi will also present its new Mi-10T series.

The article picture shows the Google Pixel 4a.