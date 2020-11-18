Google Photos: I gave you everything, and this is the thanks I get?

For more than two years, all it takes for me to look back into the past is the push of a button. I can see pictures of almost forgotten friends, smell the deserted streets in the first coronavirus lockdown and actually see myself ageing. Google Photos has allowed me to wallow in memories and for that, I sold my digital soul to the service. Huge data sets about my private life for one of the best photo archiving tools around. It is all the more painful now that Google is probably not satisfied with an archive of my friends' faces, image information, and location data! You have made me dependent, Google, and now you are squeezing every last drop out of me!

Maybe I should elaborate a little bit more. Google Photos is an app that comes pre-installed on many Android smartphones. It's what's left of the popular Picasa, and a bit more than that. Because once it has been configured, Google Photos regularly sends images from your smartphone camera into cloud storage and automatically deletes the older ones.

Google's own Pixel smartphones are also affected by the changes, although not as drastically. / © NextPit

While browsing through your collection, you can now even search for keywords like "dog" and you will see all photos where there is a dog. It might sound simple, but such capability requires a very powerful AI analysis. Other photo management programs require you to create tags and categories manually. Alternatively, you can edit images and adjust the blur/bokeh of the background even years after the shot was taken.

Sounds easy, but then again, it requires a lot of what Google can describe much better on its AI blog than I can. All in all, Google Photos is sometimes magical, always very practical, and above all: free and unlimited storage. This is because until now, all Android users could store their photos in good quality (that's a maximum of 16 megapixels) without a care in the world on Google's cloud storage. Elitist Google Pixel users were even allowed to save the extremely stunning photos taken with their camera phones in full resolution.

Google's change of plan

But all of this will change in June 2021, according to Google in a reveal last week. As of June 1st, all pictures taken, regardless of quality, will be counted towards the quota of your Google storage space. The same applies to the documents in your Google Drive, which, due to their small size, shouldn't carry too much weight. However, what started off as something small has grown to show just how vast the Google cloud cosmos has become. The network of services and programs that consume a single pool of data volumes is gigantic.

After setting up your Google account, you will be the beneficiary of 15 GB of free storage space. Right now, the amount of convenience that I enjoy from Google until next June would be 15360 MB worth of storage space to stash away photos, recorded videos, created and shared documents, Android backups, and WhatsApp backups. According to Google's own storage calculator, I still have six months left based on my current user behaviour.

The storage plans at Google are not exactly expensive, but it's all about the principle! / © Google / Screenshot: NextPit

The tendency for my storage requirements continues to increase, because more and more apps offer a login via Google and make use of its reliable memory. Like other companies, Google is creating an ecosystem that users should be able to ease into. Surely I should reconsider my dependence on my favourite search engine company (Sorry, Bing!), but that's not what this is about. Rather, I would like to point out that Google has funnelled us into a certain habits in the past, which the company now shamelessly exploits as a new source of income.

Data, the currency of modern times

In reality, it has always been data that Google was interested in and admittedly, they have been very successful in leveraging it. The more usage statistics, meta information, and cookies a user shares, the better. Our data is the reason why Google Maps offers such reliable traffic jam information and why Google is one of the biggest tech companies around.

Data was the cornerstone of the agreement we entered into with Google. "Don't worry about your photos and give them to us. If you don't like the picture afterwards, just take a new one. Your Google Pixel 5 has secretly created 15 more pictures anyway, just choose one later. As for administration? We'll take care of that - don't worry! Just leave your GPS on and sign this agreement."