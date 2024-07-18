Hot topics

Offline Tracking: Pixel Watch Could Feature Offline Find My Device

Google continues to enhance Android's Find My Device network, adding features like offline tracking for smartphones and cross-platform alerts. Apart from these, it appears the company could be working on providing more advanced tracking features to its smartwatches.

At present, Pixel smartwatches like the Pixel Watch 2 (review) are compatible with Find My Device. However, the tracking features are fairly limited to a couple of methods: locating the watch via an active paired handset and when the smartwatch has an active cellular connection.

Offline tracking for WearOS smartwatches

As dug up by 9to5Google from the latest Pixel Watch app, there are hidden strings of code that mention a new function called “Find My Watch.” Based on the descriptions, this will most likely arrive as a new setting within the app as opposed to a new and separate app.

What's interesting is how these lines describe offline tracking capabilities for the Pixel Watch. In particular, there is a string that included “Allow to remotely locate, lock, and erase your watch, even when your watch is offline”, suggesting the same feature that was recently activated on the Pixel 8 (review) and Pixel 8 Pro (review).

Basically, offline tracking on the Pixel 8 allows users to track the lost or stolen handset via the Find My Device app. At the same time, they can remotely lock or wipe out the data on the Pixel 8 even if it is switched off or the battery has died. This is possible because of special hardware inside the device.

Will the offline tracking be available to all Pixel Watch models?

Based on what we know, this will be the case for offline tracking on Pixel smartwatches. However, it is unclear if the feature will eventually roll out to the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch since we cannot confirm if these watches come with the required hardware. Likewise, it is possible it could be a new setting planned for the upcoming Pixel Watch 3 series.

Apart from the potential advanced Find My Device feature, it is rumored the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 3 XL will boast UWB connectivity for precise tracking.

Lastly, it is also safe to assume that not only Pixel smartwatches will support this in the future, but more manufacturers will adopt the vital feature on their devices like Samsung with their Galaxy Watch.

With Google set to unveil the Pixel Watch 3 on August 13, perhaps the company will also reveal additional details about this Pixel Watch feature.

What do you think of offline tracking on smartwatches? Is it a major function you've always wanted to see? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Source: 9to5Google

