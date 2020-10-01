Nest Audio and Chromecast: new toys from Google

As expected, the two Pixel smartphones were the highlights of Google's latest presentation. But apart from new mobile phones, Google also showed two devices aimed at entertainment fans.

The new Chromecast looks a lot like the previously known dongles. The small puck still plugs directly into the HDMI port of a TV. It is therefore still an inconspicuous device that usually disappears completely behind the TV set. This means that you need no space for another set-top box under or next to the TV.

Even those who are not looking for a new smartphone may find something else interesting after Google's "Launch Night In" presentation a few hours ago. The California-based company presented the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 alongside the Nest Audio, a new smart speaker. The presentation additionally included a new TV dongle, the "Chromecast with Google TV".

What is new, however, is that the updated model comes with a remote control that can be used to control the device. The small remote, like the Chromecast itself, is available in three colors – snow, sunrise, and light blue. Besides the usual controls for controlling playback, volume, and of course Google Assistant, YouTube, and Netflix can also be accessed directly.

A separate button for activating the appropriate input on TV, soundbar, or receiver should make the daily use of the Chromecast easier. These devices can also be controlled via infrared directly with the remote control.

Also new, as the name suggests, is that the Chromecast now has its own user interface. The Google TV skin should also make it easier to use the dongle. It is reminiscent of already known user interfaces, such as those used in Amazon's Fire TV or Apple TV.

Chromecast with Google TV is offered in three colors. / © Google

Game players who expected support of Google Stadia however will currently be disappointed. According to The Verge, the new dongle does not yet support the game streaming service. Google says they will not offer the feature until the first half of 2021.

The small dongle supports a resolution of up to 4K HDR with 60 fps. Power is provided by an included USB-C power supply. The well-known cast functions of a smartphone or tablet are also still supported. The Chromecast with Google TV costs £59.99 in the United Kingdom, or £89.99 with six months of Netflix included. You can pre-order now on the Google Store.

Nest Audio: The smart speaker that succeeds Google Home

The second new device for entertainment fans is the successor of Google Home. The new smart speaker rounds off Google's offer between the Nest and Home Mini and the Google Home Max at the top end. In terms of price, the new speaker with integrated Google Assistant lies between the three well-known devices. Three far-field microphones help to understand the user's commands.