Garmin Fenix 7 and Epix 2: High-end smartwatches for athletes leaked

Garmin already presented the first smartwatches for 2022 on Tuesday, and now an update for the high-end models of the Fenix series is apparently imminent. Our colleagues from WinFuture have already dug up pictures and technical specs of the Fenix 7, 7X, and 7S - and also discovered a new edition of a legendary fitness watch with the Epix 2.

TL;DR

Top model Fenix 7X Solar is said to manage up to 37 days of battery life.

Fenix 7 series and Epix 2 apparently all get ECG function.

Fenix models will probably be priced at $790 and the Epix 2 at $1,130.

After Garmin introduced the comparatively "affordable" Venu 2 Plus (starting from $449.99) and the Vivomove Sport (starting at $179.99), we can look forward to an update of Garmin's high-end lineup in the coming days. All rumored models are supposed to support ECG measurement - a feature that Garmin fans have had to do without so far.

The "smallest" model will probably be called Garmin Fenix 7S and come in three colors. / © Garmin via WinFuture

The Fenix 7 lineup is said to consist of the Fenix 7, the Fenix 7S and the Fenix 7X. According to the rumors, the first two models will also be available with an optional solar-charged version, while the largest top model, the 7X, will include the feature as standard.

If the rumors are true, the new models will finally have an ECG function. / © Garmin via WinFuture

All three Fenix 7 watches are said to rely on transflective MIP LCD screens with diagonals of 1.2 (Fenix 7S), 1.3 (Fenix 7), and 1.4 inches (Fenix 7X), respectively - the resolutions are said to be 240x240, 260x260, and 280x280 pixels, respectively. As WinFuture reports, prices for the Fenix 7 series are said to start at 700 euros (~$790).

The new top model Fenix 7X is supposed to bring up to 37 days of battery life with solar support - as a smartwatch! / © Garmin via WinFuture

The great strength of the Fenix lineup is its battery runtime. In the smartwatch mode with enabled notifications, the watches are supposed to last 11 days, 18 days, and 28 days, respectively. With solar support, the top model Fenix 7X is said to last 37 days, while the two smaller watches will last 22 and 14 days, respectively.

Read also: The best Apple and Android smartwatches in the market

Finally, the Epix 2 looks similarly bulky in the leaked renders, but it probably follows a slightly different approach than the Fenix lineup. Garmin is supposed to install a 1.3-inch AMOLED display instead of the extremely outdoor-suitable transflective displays. The rumored resolution of 454x454 pixels is significantly higher than in the Fenix series. The battery life is supposed to be no less impressive, with a maximum of 16 days (*cries in Apple Watch*).

With the Epix 2, Garmin is probably relaunching a classic / © Garmin via WinFuture

According to rumors, Garmin is going to use its well-known sensors for GPS, compass, pulse, SpO2, and movement under the hood, and the watches will then use them to determine speed, sleep duration, stress level, calorie consumption, recovery time after training, distance covered, etc. All watches are expected with a stainless steel case, with up to 10 atmospheres water resistance.

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and ANT+ for synchronizing data and connecting to Garmin's extensive range of accessories are considered a given. And that only leaves us with one thing missing: the official announcement.