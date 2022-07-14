Garmin's Edge Explore 2 bike computer w/more battery, e-bike support

After launching the Edge 1040 Solar last month, Garmin is up for another bike computer upgrade. The entry-level Edge Explore 2 cycling navigator is a successor to the first-generation Edge Explore from 2018. It features an additional altimeter sensor, e-bike compatibility and longer battery life.

TL;DR

Garmin Edge Explore 2 adds e-bike compatibility and altimeter sensor.

Riders can now use Climbpro Ascent planner as well as monitor their VO2 max level via Garmin Connect.

Garmin Edge Explore 2 bike computer retails for $300.

What's new with Garmin Edge Explore 2 cycling navigator?

Garmin Edge Explore 2 has the same 3-inch glove-friendly touch display and IPX7 water resistance rating as the first Edge Explore. However, the device is relatively lighter and a smidge thinner. It also gets improved battery life. The company says Edge Explore 2 will last up to 16 hours with a single charge and can be extended up to 24 hours when the power save mode is turned on.

In terms of navigation and cycling, both Galileo and GLONASS are now supported. Riders can also take advantage of the on-device location search, along with power heatmap and pairing with Varia radar. The barometric altimeter sensor enables extra training modes such as Climbpro ascent planner and VO2 max monitoring via Garmin Connect's Physio TrueUp.

Garmin Edge Explore 2 comes with bike alarm, incident detection, and live tracking / © Garmin

Garmin's new bike computer boasts enhanced safety and tracking features with added bike alarm and Find My Edge. For instance, the app can notify the rider when the parked bike has been moved. Similar to Garmin smartwatches, custom text and call responses are available but for Android devices only. Separately, incident detection and group livetrack are still present.

Additionally, the Edge Explore 2 now works with e-bikes that use Shimano Steps or ANT+. This functionality allows you to check the status of your e-bike including battery life, assist level and estimated range.

Pricing and availability of Garmin Edge Explore 2

Garmin Edge Explore 2 comes with a standard mount and it is already available for about $300, before taxes. Meanwhile, an Amazon listing bundled with an Edge Power mount retails for $400.