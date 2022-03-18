Galaxy A73 comes with a fat camera upgrade and a problem

Samsung presented the new A-series on March 17. The manufacturer also mentioned the Galaxy A73 in a small side note. However, there was hardly any information about the largest model of the mid-range smartphones by Samsung. Now it is known that it will be released with a fat camera upgrade together with the Galaxy A33 in selected regions.

TL;DR

The Samsung Galaxy A73 will be released in selected markets on April 22.

The primary camera is 108MP.

As of now, there is no information about a US launch.

Samsung's mid-range series attracts attention every year. With the Samsung Galaxy A52, the manufacturer released one of the most popular smartphones in 2021 and wants to follow up on this success with the new A-series. However, Samsung did not present the biggest model, the Samsung Galaxy A73.

The company only mentioned the biggest A model in a side note. It is supposed to go on sale together with the Samsung Galaxy A33 from April 22; however, more detailed information about the Galaxy A73 was missing until now. Thankfully, exciting details about the mid-range flagship have landed on the web.

Flagship camera for a mid-range smartphone

The Samsung Galaxy A73 offers a quad-camera system with a 108-megapixel main camera. Such a resolution is rather unusual for a midranger. For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy A53 has a main camera with 64 megapixels.

Visually, there should hardly be any difference between the A72 and its successor! / © NextPit

Normally, a 108 MP resolution is reserved for the much more expensive flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. For the additional sensors, the A73 offers a 12-megapixel Ultra wide-angle camera as well as a depth camera and a macro camera with 5 megapixels each. Samsung thus leaves out the telephoto camera that we found in the predecessor.

No Exynos processor

Samsung does not specify the processor on the official website. It only says something about an octa-core SoC. However, SamMobile reports that it is probably a Snapdragon 778G. This also distinguishes the processor from the other models of the A-series, which have received a previously unknown Exynos 1280.

The smartphone is similar to its siblings in other technical specifications, such as the 5,000 mAh battery, 6 or 8 GB of RAM, and expandable storage. You will probably have to buy a charger separately here as well since Samsung has cut the chargers from the series. Unfortunately, there is no information about the price of the mid-range flagship yet. However, we can expect a similar release price as for the Galaxy A72 if Samsung stays true to itself. You can currently find the international version of the A72 for about ~$450.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 6/128 GB Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and claim some free Samsung Galaxy Buds Live!

As our colleagues from WinFuture write, the Galaxy A73 will first be released in Malaysia. There is no information about a release in the US yet, but seeing how the A72 was not popular in the region, we do not expect it to make it to this market.

What do you think of the Samsung Galaxy A72? Do you think the camera is as good as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra? Let us know in the comments!