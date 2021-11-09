Free instead of $5.99: Limit the number of intrusive ads in Safari

iOS has a lot of benefits when it comes to privacy. However, some options are only found in third party apps, such as advanced browser ad blocking services. Today, the suggestion of free app is the Ad blocker - Remove Ads, which usually costs $5.99

TL;DR

The App is exclusive to iOS devices and can be used on iPhones and iPads.

The normal price of the app is $5.99.

Ad blocker - Remove Ads contains no ads or in-app purchases.

The basic function of an ad blocker is to free you from seeing annoying and intrusive pop-up ads, but even more important is to prevent third parties from tracking your movements when browsing the internet. This is where Ad blocker - Remove Ads comes in, an ad blocker developed for Safari.

Why is Ad Blocker worth downloading?

Once downloaded, Ad Blocker can be used in an integrated way with the Safari browser on iPhone. So, besides ads and pop-up banners, Ad Blocker also allows you to block trackers, miners, unnecessary features and even content sharing buttons on social networks.

The most interesting thing about this software is that, apart from its privacy, it makes browsing more efficient since it doesn't allow loading ads, decreasing a bit of data usage. Among the main features we also find the possibility of adding exceptions and prohibitions through filters.

The interface of Ad Blocker - Remove Ads is intuitive and the options are varied, such as adding exceptions / © NextPit

Clearly, Ad Blocker has no ads, but we also don't have in-app purchases or any subscription fees. Using the app is pretty intuitive and the developer offers a quick setup tutorial from the app's home screen.

Does the Ad Blocker app respect your privacy?

In its privacy policy - accessible via the App Store - developer 7Color states that it does not collect user information. It also states that the app does not contain any third-party analytics.

However, it does state that certain information may be collected automatically, including the type of mobile device you use, the device ID, IP address, the version of the operating system running on the device, and the type of browser you use.

So, what did you think of Ad Blocker? Are apps like this important to you? Leave your opinion in the comments below!