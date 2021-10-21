Free instead of $1.99: Puzzles to challenge your mind on Android and iOS

Looking for a good challenge or simply a hobby for your mind? How about two well-reviewed puzzles on Google Play Store and Apple App Store that are free for a limited time? Check out our free suggestions of the day and download them now.

TL;DR Puzzles from developer Michal Pawlowski are free until Friday (22).

Games cost between $0.99 and $1.99 in the app stores.

and in the app stores. Oxxo and Scalak have 4.8 and 4.9 star ratings, respectively. Today's two suggestions - Oxxo for iOS and Scalak for Android - are works from the same developer, Michal Pawlowski (aka Hamster On Coke). Both games have a minimalist looks, which also applies to the sounds that are characterized by an ethereal footprint. Download Scalak on the Google Play Store

Download Oxxo on the Apple App Store

Want more? Find other free games and apps in our weekly list Why download Oxxo and Scalak? Whether you just want to relax after a hard week of work or study, or you're looking for a mental challenge, both games do the job well. As any good puzzler, the beginning is simple, to understand the game mechanics - complete the proposed figure in Scalak; group similar blocks in Oxxo. You start straight in the first level, no tutorial, no babysitter, just the game.

After passing the initial stages, new options for manipulating objects are released, but explained in a visual way, without texts - eliminating translations. Later stages test your spatial notion, increasing the degree of challenge and requiring some reasoning.