Free instead of $0.99: Test your skills with this flight simulator for iOS

Today's suggestion comes straight from our list from Free Apps of the Week, and is a game for both iOS and Android! Infinite Flight Simulator is very well designed, and offers a realistic flight simulation experience for those seeking thrills in the heights. The app is free for a limited time on the Apple App Store instead of the $0.99, you can download it for free today!

TL;DR:

The app is available for iPhone and iPad.

Infinite Flight Simulator contains no ads, but does have in-app purchases.

If you are an Android user, you can also download it on Google Play Store.

The app has a 4.1 star rating on the global App Store, and has over 10,000 reviews.

Here at NextPit we really like a good simulator. Because of this, Infinite Flight Simulator is a frequent suggestion for a paid but limited-time free app on our weekly lists. Taking advantage of the fact that the game is available for free download once again, I decided to make this slightly more accurate analysis of the game.

Why is Infinite Flight Simulator worth downloading?

From Austral's Airbus A380-800 to Air France's Boeing 747-400, there are several simulation possibilities in this $0.99 free version of Infinite Flight Simulator. The layout is really clean for a simulation game and, for noobies in the subject as I, the developers offer a user guide explaining each function and control of the app. The tutorials are in video and very well put together.

What strikes me here is that the game is very well designed and developed, as well as, support in the Apple app store seems impeccable, with explanations to all interactions. Among the features you can expect in this version of $ 0.99 , are aircraft from various fleets, commercial and military aircraft. There are multiple regions with high definition satellite images, accurate topography and the most important airports with correct runway configurations.

This version of Infinite Flight Simulator has some interesting aircraft options / Screenshot: Infinite Flight Simulator

The sceneries bring realistic atmospheres, that is, you will be able to simulate a flight in sunny days, rain, clouds and starry skies. The game also has autopilot mode, instrument landing system (ILS) and accurate internal models of cabins and planes, the suspension and wing movement are also simulated, to offer the player an experience as close to real life as possible in a handheld device.

Finally, the app has in-app purchases, this means extending the subscription to the PRO version. With PRO you will get access to the vast multiplayer community of the game, live weather data and the ability to guide other players in the Air Traffic Control mode. In US, plans range from $9.99 per month to $79.99 per year.

The simulation screen is clean and very well designed / © Screenshot: Infinite Flight Simulator

In the App Store, most of the criticism is related to the fact that the game is paid and offers limited access to features. However, you wont have this problem you do not run if you take advantage of this promotion (which runs indefinitely) and download Infinite Flight Simulator for free today.

Does Infinite Flight Simulator app respect your personal data?

Infinite Flight Simulator is developed by the company Infinite Flight LLC, and in its privacy policy page it informs you that it collects some personal data in its apps. Among them are first and last name, e-mail address and authentication method (Google or Facebook) for identification purposes. This is done at the time of logging into the app using Google or Facebook.

In addition, IP address and device type will be collected. According to the developers, This is for system diagnostic purposes and for fraud prevention and detection.

Read also: How to find free apps for Android or iOS without being scammed

Moreover, it is important to point out that while your account is active, your information can be shared with the company's employees, business partners, and anyone you provide explicit permission to do so. The company states that it may also provide such data when required by law.

The App Store's privacy policy section states that the developer collects unlinked user data for the purposes of identifiers and diagnostics. So far, everything seems in line with the purpose of the service.

What did you think of Infinite Flight Simulator and does this type of app interest you? Share your opinion in the comments below!