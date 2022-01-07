Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

As we do every week, NextPit brings you a selection of great deals on mobile apps and games for iOS and Android that are normally paid for but are temporarily free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly with at least two weekly editions on Tuesday and Saturday. Between publication and the time you are viewing this article, some apps may have reverted to paid status. Google Play Store promos on apps are easy enough to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store promos since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Read also: How to find free apps for Android or iOS without being scammed

Quick tip: You find an interesting app, but you can't really use it right now? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promo.

Android apps temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Unit Converter Pro ($0.79) : As the name suggests, this app allows you to convert units from 18 different categories such as mass, distance, temperature, or volume, time and many more.

: As the name suggests, this app allows you to convert units from 18 different categories such as mass, distance, temperature, or volume, time and many more. AirTag Tracker Detect Pro ($2.49) : Worried about being tracked? This application will help you detect the presence of an unknown AirTag near you on your Android smartphone.

: Worried about being tracked? This application will help you detect the presence of an unknown AirTag near you on your Android smartphone. Fractions Math Pro ($0.99) : Discover this mathematical calculator that allows you to add, subtract, multiply and divide fractions or to simplify or convert them.

: Discover this mathematical calculator that allows you to add, subtract, multiply and divide fractions or to simplify or convert them. Xetrox - Icon Pack ($0.99) : A colorful icon pack that will give your smartphone a fun touch.

: A colorful icon pack that will give your smartphone a fun touch. Home workouts Gym Pro ($1.49) : This fitness application includes exercises for abs, chest, legs, arms and physical training.

: This fitness application includes exercises for abs, chest, legs, arms and physical training. Livemocha: Learn Languages ($0.99) : With this special edition of Livemocha, you can learn more about the language of your choice in just a few days.

Android mobile games temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Merge Number Puzzle ($3.99) : A number puzzle with a well thought-out and challenging gameplay.

: A number puzzle with a well thought-out and challenging gameplay. Soul Warrior Premium ($0.99) : Once again, this action adventure pits you against evil, and you can choose between a female and a male hero, both with anime looks.

: Once again, this action adventure pits you against evil, and you can choose between a female and a male hero, both with anime looks. MR RACER ($4.99) : A racing game that offers an extreme multiplayer racing experience. Race with friends in high-speed supercars to beat the traffic.

: A racing game that offers an extreme multiplayer racing experience. Race with friends in high-speed supercars to beat the traffic. Bottle breaker 3D ($259.99) : This 3D bottle breaker game is based on the basic reality environment, stunning graphics and smooth gameplay.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Productivity/lifestyle iOS apps temporarily free from the Apple App Store

Hatch: Focus for Students ($2.99) : This app rewards you for reading, studying, or completing homework. For each successful focus period, you earn rare creatures to collect in your zoo.

: This app rewards you for reading, studying, or completing homework. For each successful focus period, you earn rare creatures to collect in your zoo. DayCost Pro ($2.99) : This money management app allows you to keep track of your expenses and better monitor your money.

: This money management app allows you to keep track of your expenses and better monitor your money. Vintage Camera ($0.99) : Turn your iPhone into a vintage disposable camera, to make every photo unique, charming and moving.

: Turn your iPhone into a vintage disposable camera, to make every photo unique, charming and moving. Safety Photo+Video Pro ($3.99) : This application allows you to secure your photos and videos by blocking access to them with a password.

iOS games temporarily free on the Apple App Store

Cosmic Frontline AR ($2.99) : An augmented reality strategy game centered around space battles.

: An augmented reality strategy game centered around space battles. WordCross+ Live Calm ZenScapes ($1.99) : A puzzle game that consists of using given letters, combining them and making a word cross.

: A puzzle game that consists of using given letters, combining them and making a word cross. Crash the Comet ( $7.99 ): Here you have to maneuver a comet painlessly through the area, doing exactly the opposite of what the name of the game suggests.

Here you have to maneuver a comet painlessly through the area, doing exactly the opposite of what the name of the game suggests. Jungle Jam ($2.99) : Play the xylophone and explore a fully interactive world filled with colorful bananas, flying toucans, giggling suns and bouncing baby monkeys. This game encourages discovery and creativity in children.

: Play the xylophone and explore a fully interactive world filled with colorful bananas, flying toucans, giggling suns and bouncing baby monkeys. This game encourages discovery and creativity in children. Conquest (+ all maps) ($4.99 ): A version of the classic board game where you have to combine risk and strategy to conquer the world.

): A version of the classic board game where you have to combine risk and strategy to conquer the world. Open Trivia ($0.99) : A fun quiz game where you can play both in free play and timed mode to answer questions on various themes.

What do you think of our selection this week? Have you found any more interesting apps or discounted games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Don't hesitate to share your good deals in the comments.