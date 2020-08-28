Fortnite dispute: no updates for iPhone and MacOS users

After Apple and Epic Games had to part ways with a draw in court earlier this week, the expected bad news is following now for the players on iOS and macOS.

A few days ago, Epic had already warned players on Apple's platforms that they would not receive an update to the new season from Fortnite. This warning has now become reality, as Epic writes in a recent update.

For example, while Android users have been able to download the update to "Chapter 2 - Season 4" via the Epic Games app since August 27th, players on iPhone, iPad, and Mac have been left empty-handed. At least Epic continues to write that Season 3 will still be playable.

There is still the possibility to download the game again. However, the prerequisite is that you "bought" it before you were kicked out a few weeks ago. This re-download is still possible via the App Store on the iPhone and iPad at the current time.

Epic writes in the article on its site that "Apple is blocking Fortnite updates and new installs on the App Store, and has said they will terminate our ability to develop Fortnite for Apple devices".

Draw for Epic and Apple: court makes first decisions

Last week, the lawyers from Epic Games and Apple went to court in California for the first time. The result of Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers' decision was a draw between the two sides.

While Apple still cannot be forced to offer Fortnite on the App Store, Epic was pleased with the availability of the development tools. For example, Apple is not allowed to deprive the game developer of the opportunity to further develop the Unreal Engine.

Apple had threatened to revoke Epic's access to its development tools on August 28th, 2020. This would have had an impact on other accounts at Epic Games as well, including those used to develop the Unreal Engine used by many companies.