Ford has announced the extension of its "Power Promise" program through the end of March this year, pushing back the initial deadline of January 2. This initiative, first launched in October last year, provides free home charger installations for select electric vehicle (EV) purchases.

Complimentary Home Chargers and Installation

Under the "Power Promise" program, customers receive a free Ford Charge Station Pro, a Level-2 electric charger with a CCS1 interface valued at approximately $1,300. The program also includes standard installation at no additional cost, making it a compelling offer for EV buyers.

Ford specifies that the complimentary installation covers up to 80 feet of wiring and supports a 60-amp output rating. Any installation requirements exceeding these limits will incur additional charges, which customers will need to cover.

Eligible Models and Benefits

The free charger installation applies to popular EV models, including the 2025 Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning, and E-Transit Cargo. The offer extends to vehicles purchased outright or through lease agreements. Ford also includes added perks such as free roadside assistance and 24/7 customer service with real-life agents to support buyers.

Ford F-150 Lightning

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford E-Transit Cargo Van

The automaker emphasizes the program's efficiency, boasting an average delivery time of 11 days from quote to installation. Notably, the program is available across all 50 states. Ford reports that 85 percent of home charger installations fall within the standard limits, resulting in no extra costs for most customers.

Last year, Ford reimbursed customers up to $2,000 for prior charger installations. However, it remains unclear if this refund policy will continue during the program's extension.

Beyond the program details, Ford highlighted the significant increase in EV adoption across 40 states in 2024. Nebraska led the surge with a remarkable 136 percent growth in Ford EV sales. Much of this success is attributed to the Mustang Mach-E, which sold 51,745 units last year—a 27 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Looking ahead, Ford plans to expand its EV lineup with a new three-row electric SUV and potential updates to its existing models.

Have you taken advantage of Ford's complimentary EV charger installation? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!