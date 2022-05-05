Tech & Community
NextPit

Fitbit is bringing a favorite feature back to Versa 4, Sense 2

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
NextPit Fitbit Versa 3 side
© NextPit

Fitbit might have heard the complaints of its smart fitness tracker fans. An alleged Versa 4 image has leaked along with a surprising addition to its hardware. The Fitbit Sense successor, dubbed as the Sense 2, is also expected to carry the same feature, says the source.

NextPit Logo white on transparent Background
NEXTPITTV

TL;DR

  • The unannounced Versa 4 tracker has leaked.
  • Fitbit could bring back the prominent tactile button on the Versa and Sense series.
  • All will be launched in a spring event along with the Luxe 2 smart band.

If you're not fan of the flat, capacitive button on the Sense and Versa 3 smart trackers, then you should be thanking the company later. The latest finding shared by 9to5Google shows the upcoming Versa 4 in real-life. Noticeably, a familiar design is present except on the protruding button positioned on the right side.

As for its function, it seems the button will be mechanical on the Versa 2. However, there is no mention if this will entirely replace the existing button with two-side squeeze function on the 3rd gen model. Nonetheless, the return of the button will be very much welcomed.

Unfortunately, the appearance of an aluminum casing likely means the ECG monitoring will still be left out from the Versa lineup this year. In addition, the older bands and charging cable will still be supported according to the tipster.

Fitbit Versa 4
Fitbit could reintroduce the mechanical key back to the Versa 4 and Sense 2 smart fitness trackers. / © 9to5Google

It is safe to say that the Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2 could retain their square displays with rounded corners based on the leaked image. This coincides with the previous spotting of two Fitbit smartwatches with a resolution of 336 x 336 pixels. Of course, we're not ruling out that the company could further reduce the bezels for better aesthetics.

Fitbit Luxe 2, Sense 2, and Versa 4 launch is imminent

Not only the more expensive Sense 2 and Versa 4 will be launched soon. It is said that the Fitbit Luxe 2 smart band could also join the party as per the previous report. All models will arrive sometime in spring in the US with global availability to follow. Pricing and exact variants are to be confirmed.

Do you think Fitbit should restore the original button on its Versa and Sense lineups? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

Source: 9to5Google

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Liked this article? Share now!
Join the discussion

Latest articles

Recommended articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing