Fitbit is bringing a favorite feature back to Versa 4, Sense 2

Fitbit might have heard the complaints of its smart fitness tracker fans. An alleged Versa 4 image has leaked along with a surprising addition to its hardware. The Fitbit Sense successor, dubbed as the Sense 2, is also expected to carry the same feature, says the source.

If you're not fan of the flat, capacitive button on the Sense and Versa 3 smart trackers, then you should be thanking the company later. The latest finding shared by 9to5Google shows the upcoming Versa 4 in real-life. Noticeably, a familiar design is present except on the protruding button positioned on the right side.

As for its function, it seems the button will be mechanical on the Versa 2. However, there is no mention if this will entirely replace the existing button with two-side squeeze function on the 3rd gen model. Nonetheless, the return of the button will be very much welcomed.

Unfortunately, the appearance of an aluminum casing likely means the ECG monitoring will still be left out from the Versa lineup this year. In addition, the older bands and charging cable will still be supported according to the tipster.

It is safe to say that the Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2 could retain their square displays with rounded corners based on the leaked image. This coincides with the previous spotting of two Fitbit smartwatches with a resolution of 336 x 336 pixels. Of course, we're not ruling out that the company could further reduce the bezels for better aesthetics.

Fitbit Luxe 2, Sense 2, and Versa 4 launch is imminent

Not only the more expensive Sense 2 and Versa 4 will be launched soon. It is said that the Fitbit Luxe 2 smart band could also join the party as per the previous report. All models will arrive sometime in spring in the US with global availability to follow. Pricing and exact variants are to be confirmed.

Do you think Fitbit should restore the original button on its Versa and Sense lineups? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.