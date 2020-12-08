Fitbit Charge 4 review: beautiful and expensive

Fitbit offers an integrated GPS module, mobile payment capability, and long battery life in the Fitbit Charge 4. These are features that are certainly not found in every fitness tracker and were missing in the previous model. Whether these make the Charge 4 the ultimate fitness tracker or not, and what do I mean by expensive in the headline, will be delved in deeper detail in this review.

Here's where the Fitbit Charge 4 scores

Battery life

When I put a fitness tracker around my wrist for a review, I have a specific goal. I want to record my everyday life and my regular running times as smoothly and seamlessly as possible. In my eyes, it is critical if I have to connect the review unit to the charger every single day or even every two days for charging purposes. With smartwatches, frequent recharging is justified due to the increased functionality, but in fitness trackers, manufacturers should focus on keeping track of my vital signs with minimal power. This is a very important point considering how Xiaomi's Mi Band models boast of weeks of battery life are very popular - see our Xiaomi Mi Band 4 review.

The Fitbit Charge 4 also fulfils the idea of always wearing a fitness tracker regardless of gender. Through the one and a half weeks that I was able to use the Fitbit Charge 4, I left the 24-hour tracking feature active, used the Charge 4 at night for sleep tracking, and jogged or cycled once every two days with GPS tracking activated. A full battery charge lasted me exactly five days before it indicated that I needed to juice it up.

Charging is not a big deal with the Fitbit Charge 4. You clamp the fitness tracker in a charging clip that has an integrated USB-A cable. In that position, it is still operational while charging courtesy of the cutout for the capacitive button that is located on the left side of the tracker. As long as you do not place pressure on the two contacts under your wrist to have it record your vital functions, it will take approximately 1.5 hours to have it fully charged.

Tracking without smartphone or additional device

A further requirement that I have for a fitness tracker is this: it should get out of the way of my sports activities as much as possible. Without a fitness tracker, I usually walk with my smartphone in my pocket doubling up as my pedometer while I listen to my favourite podcasts. Hence, if a heavy (relatively speaking) smartphone could be replaced by a smart fitness tracker on the wrist, that would be a definite plus.

The Fitbit Charge 4 has an integrated GPS module and this is what sets it apart from the far more affordable models in the market. This way, you can track your jogging route even without a smartphone and record the altitude, speed, and distance covered. Thanks to built-in heart rate measurement, you also have another piece of data to crunch, which smartphone manufacturers in the past have tried to integrate into your smartphone in a rather miserable manner.

Fitbit is also clever when it comes to evaluating your heart rate data. In the Fitbit Charge 4 settings, you can set notifications whenever you reach predefined heart rate ranges. Athletes can check whether they are in the cardio zone or whether the physical strain is at a level suitable for fat burning while running. Having different vibration feedback on this device is pretty useful especially when one is jogging since viewing to the fitness tracker can be annoying when running.

The heart rate measurement of the Fitbit Charge 4 is identical to that of a portable blood pressure monitor. / © NextPit

The accuracy of heart rate measurement is very good. With a standard blood pressure monitoring device, I was able to obtain similar values when measuring my heart rate simultaneously. Of course, the measurement was taken while I was resting, I didn't want to take the blood pressure monitoring device with me on a bicycle. In addition, I don't really know whether my faithful device from "Gesundleben" provides 100 per cent medically accurate data.

Furthermore, heart rate measurement via a light pulse without any movement is not an issue for most trackers. It becomes a bit more difficult when you move and bend your hand, for example, to throw a basketball or when performing push-ups. Here, a Fitbit user would generally encounter a general problem with the manufacturer's equipment. Unlike with Garmin or even Huawei devices, you can't connect chest straps for heart rate measurement or other accessories to the app or the device itself.

In addition to the sensors for location and heart rate, the Fitbit Charge 4 also includes gyroscopes for recording acceleration. Fitbit uses these gyroscopes to track steps and movements, among other things, with sufficient precision. Ten steps in real life resulted in nine steps on the device. It is worth mentioning that movement and heart rate data are stored on the device itself for seven days. Scanning takes place every five seconds or even every second during active training. There is enough memory to store up to 30 days' worth of daily information locally. Fitbit also combines all these sensors to keep track of you while sleeping. But there's one obvious flaw here, which you'll read about it in detail a little bit later.

Another curious fact is that Fitbit supposedly integrates a pulse oximeter into the Fitbit Charge 4, but it is not really usable. In principle, such a device can measure the oxygen saturation in your blood and according to Fitbit's press release, the technology is definitely one of the latest. Neither in the tracker itself nor via additional app installation, could we could access data gleaned by the sensor. Fitbit's statement about what the SP02 sensor is exactly for is still pending. As soon as we have proper feedback, we will add it to this review.

Design and Operation

Prior to that, we would like to go into detail concerning the design as well as operational ease of the Fitbit Charge 4. The design of the Fitbit Charge 4 is made up mainly by a monochrome OLED screen, which is easy to read even when outdoors and when under bright light environments. At the same time, the small display comprises a touch screen and on the left side, you will usually only find a single button to activate the screen. Although this cannot be pressed, it is not a capacitive touch button. With gloves on, you can tap the left side of the Charge 4 and the screen will come to life. Alternatively, you can move your wrist in the direction of your face and the touch screen will react to that as well.

Fitbit doesn't dare to experiment with the strap - and that's a good thing, too / © NextPit

In my purely subjective opinion, the design of the Fitbit Charge 4 was executed properly. The form factor is compact enough with dimensions of 35.8 x 23.7 x 12.5 mm that will not get in the way of sporting activities and especially when you are sleeping. The included wristband, which boasts of a beautiful look with a honeycomb pattern, is made of high-quality plastic.

The clasp resembles that of a classic wristwatch. In my opinion, this is always an advantage over clip solutions or other mechanisms to keep it attached to the wrist. If you don't like the included wristband at all, you can easily swap it out by buying another to replace it.

Build quality

There is one more thing that I want to mention about the positive aspects of the Fitbit Charge 4: Together with the Fitbit app, the manufacturer offers a very holistic way of keeping track of yourself for a healthier lifestyle. The app is also very convenient for keeping track of calories burned and the amount of water consumed.

In addition, Fitbit integrates a Relax mode into the Charge 4 app, where you can relax with breathing exercises. It's a bit of a shame that the fitness tracker doesn't alert you of stress levels like the Apple Watch, but the mindfulness exercises in the app will easily make up for it. Meditation and mindfulness sessions are a healthy balance to sports and also help to cope with anger issues, making those some of the features found in this device category.