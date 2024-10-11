Better than Starfield: This Space-Survival-Game is Free this Week

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download "Empyrion - Galactic Survival" and "Outliver: Tribulation".

Please note that this is a new series here at nextpit. However, if you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Games

Empyrion - Galactic Survival

Is Starfield not really your thing? In Empyrion, you get the true space sandbox survival adventure feeling. This game cleverly combines elements from space simulations, construction games, survival games, and first-person shooters. You get to build anywhere in the galaxy and settle down wherever you want. There are no limits to your creativity as you terraform the terrain on any planet.

Empyrion was first released in 2020. The game has since amassed positive reviews on Steam, where it is available for a regular price of $20. It is free for a limited time on the Epic Games Store, but the offer ends this week.

Download Empyrion - Galactic Survival from the Epic Games Store.

Empyrion is a space survival shooter. / © Steam

Outliver: Tribulation

Outliver is a hidden gem. The game fuses African Mythology and Souls-like elements together into an otherworldly experience. You play as a soldier who ends up in a supernatural realm. To escape, you have to take part in an ancient ritual. Outliver is atmospheric, story-driven, and, according to Steam users, a clear recommendation. The game is usually available for around $7.

Download Outliver: Tribulation from the Epic Games Store.

Outliver combines horror and African mythology. / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Games

Invincible Presents: Atom Eve

Atom Eve is an epic superhero tale. Become Atom Eve and take control of your own destiny as one of the Invincible's most powerful heroes. Master the relatable challenges of everyday life while also balancing the risks and responsibilities of being a superhero. In this game, you get to know Eve like never before. Your choices throughout the game affect how your story ends, which is something that many players appreciate about this game.

For only one week, Atom Eve will be free on the Epic Games Store. The offer starts on the 17th of October and ends a week later. This game normally costs $10. Players on the Epic Games Store awarded it 4,3 out of 5 stars.

Download Invincible Presents: Atom Eve from the Epic Games Store.

Atom Eve takes you on an incredible adventure. / © Steam

Kardboard Kings

If you have been on the internet recently, you have probably heard of TCG Card Shop Simulator, a game currently being hyped by players all over the world. Kardboard Kings follows a similar idea. In this cozy game, you open a card shop by the sea. Here, you can trade, buy, and sell cards from your collection. Always remember to keep an eye on market trends to stay profitable!

Kardboard Kings usually costs $16, a price that some players consider to be too high. Luckily, you can get the game for free on the Epic Games Store starting next week. If you enjoy cozy simulator games, you should definitely give this one a try.

Download Kardboard Kings from the Epic Games Store.

Kardboard Kings is a cozy simulation that lets you live out your wildest dreams. / © Steam

Which game is your favorite of the week? Are you looking forward to next week's games? Please let us know in the comments!