Only this Week: 18+ Shooter and $60 Football-Game for Free

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download "Football Manager 2024" and "Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts".

Please note that this is a new series here at nextpit. However, if you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Games

Football Manager 2024

In Football Manager 2024, you step into the shoes of a real boss. It's your job to manage the world's best teams and write your own football story. This game includes a tactical system that's modeled on football's most successful styles of play, a realistic transfer market, and a leveling system for your players on the training field. The game usually costs a whopping $60.

Download Football Manager 2024 from the Epic Games Store.

This game lets you assemble your perfect team. / © Steam

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts is a first-person shooter like no other. This game lets you play as a paid assassin who eliminates high-value targets. Rival snipers try to kill you while you take down a wide range of targets. The game offers precise, strategic gameplay and several bounties and challenges that reward you with money you can spend on upgrades. Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts is not yet available on the Epic Games Store but will be free starting next week. The game has aggregated very positive reviews on Steam and costs $30.

Download Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts from the Epic Games Store.

This game is no ordinary shooter. / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Games

Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland

Your favorite babies are back in Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland. When Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, and Lil see a commercial for the new Reptar video game, they get an idea. They decide to pretend to be in a video game of their own. They turn Tommy's house into a video game world full of action and adventure. You can toggle between retro 8-bit and HD art and play this neo-retro platformer with your favorite baby.

The game is not out yet but will be available on the Epic Games Store for free starting September 12th. It will likely cost $40 on release. You can already download a free demo on Steam.

Download Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland from the Epic Games Store

Rugrats brings your beloved characters into the game. / © Steam

Super Crazy Rhythm Castle

This game is an epic rhythm adventure that will have you tapping your foot nonstop. You'll become one with the music as you approach Rhythm Castle. Inside, an unhinged king awaits you and tries to ruin your day by defending his crown. Super Crazy Rhythm Castle lets you play solo or with up to three friends. The game usually costs $40 but will be free next week only.

Download Super Crazy Rhythm Castle from the Epic Games Store.

Super Crazy Rhythm Castle is fun with friends and alone. / © Steam

Which game is your favorite of the week? Are you looking forward to next week's games? Let us know in the comments!