Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Undying.

Please note that this is a new series here at nextpit. However, if you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Game

Undying

Undying is a dark and unsettling game. It follows a desperate mother and her young son as they try to survive in a world overrun by zombies. When the mother is bitten, she knows that her days are numbered. But while she may not have a chance, her son does. And so she tries to teach him as much about surviving as she can before her time comes.

This game's story is as sweet and hopeful as it is disturbing. As a result, this game is not suited for anyone below the age of 16. Undying normally costs around $17 but can be downloaded for free on the Epic Games Store this week. On Steam, the game has received favorable reviews that speak to its quality. You can try it out for yourself and find out if you have what it takes to survive the apocalypse.

Download Undying from the Epic Games Store.

Undying is a disturbing yet oddly heartwarming story. / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Game

Beyond Blue

Have you thought about giving Subnautica a try, but the $30 price tag scared you off? If so, you should definitely check out Beyond Blue on the Epic Games Store next week. This incredible game submerges you in the depths of the ocean. From stunning visuals to an engaging soundtrack, this game seemingly has it all. On top of that, you get to follow an interesting story narrated by well-known voice actors from all walks of life.

Beyond Blue usually costs $16 on the Epic Games Store but will be free starting next week. The game is not only mindless entertainment, it also features several mini-documentaries that teach you scientific facts about life below the surface. If you're in any way interested in learning more about what makes our planet so unique, you should give this game a try.

Download Beyond Blue from the Epic Games Store.

Beyond Blue is atmospheric and educational. / © Steam

Are you looking forward to what's next on the Epic Games Store? What genre would you love to see more of? Please let us know in the comments!