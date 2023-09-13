Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni Review: A Flat Vacuum Robot for Everybody

With the Deebot X2 Omni, Ecovacs launched its new flagship model. The Ecovacs vacuum robot is a real eye-catcher simply because of its square design. On top of that, Ecovacs increased the suction power to a whopping 8,000 Pa and installed a 20-centimeter-wide roller brush. What else does the Deebot X2 Omni offer? Does it have enough to ignite the discussion about the best vacuum robot with mopping function? Read on more in this detailed nextpit review.

Design and functions

"Square, practical, good?" That's an apt summary of the Deebot X2 Omni's new design, which should help the cleaning robot get into corners better. Even without a LiDAR tower, the robot can easily find its way around your home.

Pros:

Practical design

Two color choices

Quick and easy setup

Useful voice control

Cons:

Mapping is not quite accurate

The Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni comes in two colors: You can choose between white and gray variants. The gray version was made available to us for our review. Once you remove the robot vacuum and the docking station from the huge box, the first step is to go through the setup process.

Setting up the Deebot X2 Omni is a straightforward affair and takes only a few minutes. All you have to do is slide the Ecovacs robot into the docking station, establish a Bluetooth connection, and enter the Wi-Fi password. Finally, fill the tank with clean water and the robot vacuum is ready to explore its surroundings.

Under the hood of the X2 Omni, you will find the QR code for the setup and the dust container. / © nextpit

The Deebot X2 Omni only needs a few minutes to map out the area you want it to clean. Even during the mapping process, the robot's flawless navigation is apparent. The Ecovacs robot does not drive itself against obstacles, but can detect them early on and elegantly avoids them. This is despite the fact that Ecovacs has not installed a classic LiDAR sensor on its flagship.

The Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni does not have a LiDAR sensor. Instead, the sensors sit behind the distinctive slot in the front right corner. / © nextpit

Ecovacs dubbed the navigation system in the Deebot X2 Omni "dual-laser LiDAR technology." In other words, the system works virtually the same as before, but is integrated more inconspicuously into the chassis. In addition to LiDAR navigation, the robot also has in-house AIVI 3D 2.0 navigation at its disposal. The mapping result left us with mixed feelings in the review. Yes, the robot has no problems scanning our entire test area. However, we noticed in the Ecovacs Home app that some rooms were not detected 100% correctly.

That's far from the only innovation in Ecovacs' latest flagship. When you unpack the appliance, you will immediately notice the flat, square design. The vacuum robot measures 32 cm wide and just 9.5 cm high. Thanks to this design, the Deebot X2 Omni has significant advantages over round vacuum robots.

The Deebot X2 Omni is the flattest vacuum robot that Ecovacs has launched so far. / © nextpit

It goes without saying the robot is able to go under the vast majority of furniture thanks to its square design. The Ecovacs robot vacuum can also tackle corners much better than round vacuum robots. Whether this only sounds good in theory or also works in reality, you can find out in the next section of this review.

Finally, the Deebot X2 Omni has a 960p RGB camera on the front. In the menu where you access the surveillance camera function, you can either control the robot with virtual arrow keys or begin the cleaning process and watch this little smart appliance work. Do you want to bring the smack down on your cats for their nightly escapades? Not a problem at all!

The docking station makes the robot vacuum a low-maintenance affair. It measures 39.4 × 44.3 × 52.7 cm and includes a tank for clean and dirty water each. There is also a dust bag in the station with a three-liter capacity. Speaking of dust bags, the station has an extraction function, which also takes care of cleaning and drying the mop pads. What's especially cool? The mop pads are washed and disinfected with 55-degree water.

The station has one tank each for clean and dirty water. There is no space for cleaning solutions, so you will have to add them yourself. / © nextpit

The Ecovacs Home app works well with a great mix of clarity and setting options. In the main menu, you can choose between four suction levels and three water flow rate levels. If you wish, you can specify whether the robot should go about its task in one or two rounds.

In the Ecovacs Home app, you can select your desired suction power and the water flow rate at which the Deebot X2 Omni should do its work. / © nextpit

If you're a fan of routines, you'll be happy to know that you can create your own schedules for the robot in the app, choosing the exact time, days, and specific rooms to clean. You can also protect your favorite furniture by including no-go zones in the app. Another new feature in the Ecovacs app is the ability to send the robot off to clean a specific place with one click. In our review, this feature worked flawlessly.

You can set up schedules for the Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni and define no-go zones. / © nextpit

Ecovacs also improved the Yiko voice control feature. If you are ever in a situation without your smartphone, you can send the robot vacuum off on a cleaning mission via voice control and even communicate plans according to your wishes. You can even change the cleaning setting during the cleaning process or assign multiple commands simultaneously. To be honest, we marveled at how well the Deebot X2 Omni recognized our voice commands and how precisely it executed them in the review.

In the other settings, you have the option to make settings for the automatic processes in the base. It is here you can adjust settings for the vacuum function, letting it know when the Deebot should return to the station after a particular time period to clean its mop, and finally, how long it takes for the mop to dry. All in all, the app works really great and does without any unnecessary bells and whistles.