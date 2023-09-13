Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni Review: A Flat Vacuum Robot for Everybody
With the Deebot X2 Omni, Ecovacs launched its new flagship model. The Ecovacs vacuum robot is a real eye-catcher simply because of its square design. On top of that, Ecovacs increased the suction power to a whopping 8,000 Pa and installed a 20-centimeter-wide roller brush. What else does the Deebot X2 Omni offer? Does it have enough to ignite the discussion about the best vacuum robot with mopping function? Read on more in this detailed nextpit review.
The Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni in a nutshell
The Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni is a reliable vacuum and mopping robot. When it comes to vacuuming, this little robot easily keeps up with flagships from Roborock, Dreame, and others. When it comes to mopping, the mopping and vacuum robot does not disappoint, either. Moreover, the Ecovacs vacuum robot is capable of navigating around your home without any problems.
However, not everything is rosy with this Ecovacs vacuum robot. The Deebot X2 Omni leaves your carpet edges damp after mopping. In addition, the mapping was not 100% accurate in the review.
Unfortunately, the station does not offer a space for a cleaning solution, but you can manually add that to the tank with clean water. The new Ecovacs flagship is available in gray and white. There is no price for the US market just yet, but over in Europe, it will cost €1,399.00 a pop.
Design and functions
"Square, practical, good?" That's an apt summary of the Deebot X2 Omni's new design, which should help the cleaning robot get into corners better. Even without a LiDAR tower, the robot can easily find its way around your home.
Pros:
- Practical design
- Two color choices
- Quick and easy setup
- Useful voice control
Cons:
- Mapping is not quite accurate
The Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni comes in two colors: You can choose between white and gray variants. The gray version was made available to us for our review. Once you remove the robot vacuum and the docking station from the huge box, the first step is to go through the setup process.
Setting up the Deebot X2 Omni is a straightforward affair and takes only a few minutes. All you have to do is slide the Ecovacs robot into the docking station, establish a Bluetooth connection, and enter the Wi-Fi password. Finally, fill the tank with clean water and the robot vacuum is ready to explore its surroundings.
The Deebot X2 Omni only needs a few minutes to map out the area you want it to clean. Even during the mapping process, the robot's flawless navigation is apparent. The Ecovacs robot does not drive itself against obstacles, but can detect them early on and elegantly avoids them. This is despite the fact that Ecovacs has not installed a classic LiDAR sensor on its flagship.
Ecovacs dubbed the navigation system in the Deebot X2 Omni "dual-laser LiDAR technology." In other words, the system works virtually the same as before, but is integrated more inconspicuously into the chassis. In addition to LiDAR navigation, the robot also has in-house AIVI 3D 2.0 navigation at its disposal. The mapping result left us with mixed feelings in the review. Yes, the robot has no problems scanning our entire test area. However, we noticed in the Ecovacs Home app that some rooms were not detected 100% correctly.
That's far from the only innovation in Ecovacs' latest flagship. When you unpack the appliance, you will immediately notice the flat, square design. The vacuum robot measures 32 cm wide and just 9.5 cm high. Thanks to this design, the Deebot X2 Omni has significant advantages over round vacuum robots.
It goes without saying the robot is able to go under the vast majority of furniture thanks to its square design. The Ecovacs robot vacuum can also tackle corners much better than round vacuum robots. Whether this only sounds good in theory or also works in reality, you can find out in the next section of this review.
Finally, the Deebot X2 Omni has a 960p RGB camera on the front. In the menu where you access the surveillance camera function, you can either control the robot with virtual arrow keys or begin the cleaning process and watch this little smart appliance work. Do you want to bring the smack down on your cats for their nightly escapades? Not a problem at all!
The docking station makes the robot vacuum a low-maintenance affair. It measures 39.4 × 44.3 × 52.7 cm and includes a tank for clean and dirty water each. There is also a dust bag in the station with a three-liter capacity. Speaking of dust bags, the station has an extraction function, which also takes care of cleaning and drying the mop pads. What's especially cool? The mop pads are washed and disinfected with 55-degree water.
The Ecovacs Home app works well with a great mix of clarity and setting options. In the main menu, you can choose between four suction levels and three water flow rate levels. If you wish, you can specify whether the robot should go about its task in one or two rounds.
If you're a fan of routines, you'll be happy to know that you can create your own schedules for the robot in the app, choosing the exact time, days, and specific rooms to clean. You can also protect your favorite furniture by including no-go zones in the app. Another new feature in the Ecovacs app is the ability to send the robot off to clean a specific place with one click. In our review, this feature worked flawlessly.
Ecovacs also improved the Yiko voice control feature. If you are ever in a situation without your smartphone, you can send the robot vacuum off on a cleaning mission via voice control and even communicate plans according to your wishes. You can even change the cleaning setting during the cleaning process or assign multiple commands simultaneously. To be honest, we marveled at how well the Deebot X2 Omni recognized our voice commands and how precisely it executed them in the review.
In the other settings, you have the option to make settings for the automatic processes in the base. It is here you can adjust settings for the vacuum function, letting it know when the Deebot should return to the station after a particular time period to clean its mop, and finally, how long it takes for the mop to dry. All in all, the app works really great and does without any unnecessary bells and whistles.
Suction and wiping performance
The robot vacuum lifts its mopping pads at a maximum height of 15 mm on carpets, but still leaves your carpet edges damp after each session. IS having 8,000 Pa suction power and a 20-centimeter wide roller brush enough for the X2 Omni to impress us in this review?
Pros:
- Top suction performance even when handling corners
- Convincing mopping performance
- Excellent navigation capability
Cons:
- Leaves your carpet edges wet
As described earlier, Ecovacs installed a 20 cm wide roller brush in the Deebot X2 Omni. On top of that, having 8,000 Pa suction power supposedly ensures that even the very last speck of dust is sucked up. However, you should not be deceived by the given numbers because ultimately, what is important is the amount of dust that gets picked up and stored in the dust container.
To cut a long story short, the suction performance was impressive. In our review, the Deebot X2 Omni left none of our scattered oatmeal on smooth surfaces. The same applies to fine particles. In this segment, we also found the entire content of scattered sand in the dust bin.
|Test volume (g)
|Suction volume (g)
|Efficiency (%)
|Oat flakes (tiles)
|
|
|
|Sand (tiles)
|
|
|
|Sand (carpet)
|
|
|
In our review, we placed a special emphasis on cleaning corners. Concrete benchmarks for corner cleaning are difficult to guarantee. However, in this nextpit review, the Deebot X2 Omni actually got all the oatmeal out of the corner, which we generously spread it out.
When it comes to carpets, we have mixed feelings after our review. As with smooth surfaces, suction performance on carpets was almost perfect. The robot vacuum devoured 99 percent of the scattered sand on our test carpet. The downside lies in its mopping performance. The Deebot X2 Omni tends to leave the carpet edges wet. Although the robot vacuum lifted its mop pads by 15 mm as soon as it drove itself onto carpets, the edges were not spared in our test.
However, the Deebot X2 Omni showed off its better side when it came to mopping. In our review, the wiping and vacuuming robot had no trouble at all scrubbing away our slightly dried ketchup stain. We were particularly impressed by the fact that the robot did not smear any of the ketchup and completely wiped the stain away in two swipes.
In addition, the Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni has a rather high battery consumption. After a 34-minute vacuuming and mopping tour on the highest level settings in each case, the robot vacuum had already consumed 52 percent of its battery. When the robot vacuum has a remaining battery level of 14 percent, it will return to the docking station for the charging process before resuming its work independently.
A word about the charging process: You have to allow four hours for a full charge. In a convenient move, the docking station cleans the mop pads and empties the dust container simultaneously, doing it twice to really get everything out of the dust container.
Finally, navigation and obstacle detection are another great strength of the Deebot X2 Omni. The robot vacuum recognizes "new" obstacles early on and avoids them completely without any problems. If you always want to stay up to date on where the robot vacuum is currently carrying out its task, you can track the robot's live position in the Ecovacs Home app.
Conclusion
The Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni is a special vacuuming and mopping robot in many ways. Thanks to its low height, the flagship robot vacuum also vacuums and mops under most furniture. Even dirt in corners is not safe from the robot vacuum. In this nextpit review, the Ecovacs robot left corners and hard-to-reach surfaces cleaner than most round flagship models from the competition.
Is there anything else we can say about the Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni? When it comes to vacuuming and mopping, the Deebot X2 Omni easily keeps up with other flagships like the Dreame L20 Ultra or the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra (review). We can overlook the fact that the mapping is not quite as precise as we are used to from its competitors.
However, the fact that the Ecovacs robot left our carpet edges quite damp is a much bigger drawback in our eyes. Who knows? Perhaps the manufacturer will improve this feature in the future via a software update.
In short, you end up with a really reliable vacuuming and mopping robot at a decent price (when available Stateside), which it will find its way around your four walls with ease.
There is no question that purchasing one is not cheap, but if your budget allows it and you are looking for one of the best robot vacuums with a mopping function, you should definitely shortlist the Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni.
