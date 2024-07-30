The Ecovacs Deebot T30S Combo Complete is an 11,000 Pa smart robotic vacuum with mopping capabilities and an auto-emptying handheld vacuum. It features an extendable mop for better corner cleaning and includes four attachments for the handheld vacuum. Read our detailed review to see if this all-in-one cleaning solution lives up to its promises.

Summary Buy Ecovacs Deebot T30S Combo Good Numerous brush attachments for the handheld vacuum cleaner

Both appliances are ideally suited for pet hair

Strong suction power on parquet and tiles

Good mopping performance, even in corners Bad No cleaning solution available in the station

High battery consumption and long charge time for the robotic vacuum cleaner Ecovacs Deebot T30S Combo Ecovacs Deebot T30S Combo: All deals

Design & Build Quality The Ecovacs Deebot T30S Combo Complete has a massive docking station. However, there is good reason for that. There are four attachments for the handheld vacuum cleaner that handles just about any situation. Apart from two water tanks, there is also a dust bag inside the docking station. Pros: Lightweight handheld vacuum cleaner.

Ingenious all-in-one station that collects the dust from both appliances. Cons: No automatic cleaning solution dispenser.

The robotic vacuum cleaner's hood is a fingerprint magnet.

Rather high height for the robotic vacuum cleaner The Ecovacs Deebot T30S Combo Complete is available in two versions: A white "Combo" variant and a black "Combo Complete" variant, with additional attachments for the handheld vacuum cleaner. Ecovacs provided us with the "Complete" version of the T30S Combo for review. The Deebot T30S Combo Complete is a robotic vacuum cleaner with mopping function and a handheld vacuum cleaner, both of which are housed in the same docking station. The docking station contains a 4-liter fresh water tank and a 3.5-liter container to hold the dirty water. A dust bag is hidden in front. Unfortunately, there is no detergent container, let alone an automatic detergent dispenser. This is surprising, as there is plenty of unused space next to the dust bag in the docking station. The Ecovacs Deebot T30S Combo Complete has a large docking station for a good reason. All devices and accessories are stored in the docking station. © nextpit The station contains two water tanks: one for clean water and the other for dirty water. © nextpit The dust bag is hidden behind the hinged cover. © nextpit The robotic vacuum cleaner has a timeless design and three control buttons. © nextpit The station measures 55.4 × 44.5 × 52.8 cm. Don't be fooled by the massive size, the brush attachments for the 1.2 kg handheld vacuum cleaner can be stored in a push-to-open compartment under the handheld vacuum cleaner. The extension wand and main brush are placed next to the handheld vacuum cleaner, ready to answer the call to arms at any time. The Complete Edition comes with the following attachments: 1x Dusting Brush for dusty surfaces.

1x Crevice Tool to vacuum hard-to-reach corners.

1x Mini-power Brush, for dusting sofas, beds, and toys.

1x ZeroTangle power brush, for vacuuming up hair and fur. The handheld vacuum cleaner is also stored in the docking station. The docking station removes dust from the handheld vacuum cleaner's dust container. © nextpit You store all the device's accessories under the handheld vacuum cleaner. © nextpit The Complete variant includes additional attachments for the battery-powered handheld vacuum cleaner. © nextpit The robotic vacuum cleaner is round and comparatively high at 10.4 cm. As a comparison: the Ecovacs robotic vacuum cleaner in the previous Combo iteration measured 9.5 cm high. The robotic vacuum cleaner comes with a retractable mop, just like the Ecovacs T30 Pro Omni. Ecovacs installs the extendable part of the equipment on the right according to the direction of movement. There is no extendable side brush, similar to other worthy contenders of the best robotic vacuum cleaner with mopping function, including the Dreame X40 Ultra (review) and the best robotic vacuum cleaner from Roborock, the S8 MaxV Ultra (review). Robotic vacuum cleaner maintenance: How to make your robotic vacuum cleaner with mopping function last longer There is a 275 ml dust container under the removable hood of the Deebot T30S Combo Complete. Apart from that, there are three buttons to operate the robotic vacuum cleaner without an app. The keyword here is an app: Setting up the Ecovacs Home app takes a few minutes. To add the robotic vacuum cleaner to the app, you will need a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection. Before you send the robotic vacuum cleaner on a mapping mission, you should check the other settings for a firmware update. When mapping, the Deebot T30S Combo Complete made only one careless mistake — cables. Apart from this small obstacle, the robotic vacuum cleaner recognized and scanned our test area almost perfectly.

App & Functions The app offers a variety of settings for the cleaning process and map management. Meanwhile, functions for the handheld vacuum cleaner are rather limited. At the very least, it is possible to empty stuff into the dust container via the app. Pros: Feature-rich app.

Widget for iPhones and Apple Watches.

Extensive cleaning settings. Cons: No battery percentage indication for the handheld vacuum cleaner. In our opinion, the Ecovacs Home app is one of the best among the robotic vacuum cleaner apps. In addition to the scanned map, the main menu contains settings for suction power, water flow rate, and navigation. In addition, you can select zones or rooms that the robotic vacuum cleaner should take care of before each cleaning. Things get more detailed in the other settings. You can create plans, keep an eye on the individual components of the robotic vacuum cleaner, and specify how intensive and for how long the docking station should clean the mops. You can adjust the functions of the docking station via the app. © nextpit The cleaning settings for the Deebot T30S Combo Complete are seen here. You can choose between four suction levels and three water flow rates. If you did not select the highest suction level, the robotic vacuum cleaner will automatically increase its suction power as soon as it passes over carpets. © nextpit As the Ecovacs robotic vacuum cleaner does not automatically add furniture in the app, this task remains in your hands. In the map management area, apart from the option of changing the scanned floor plan, you also have the option of adding furniture. It is here you select just about any piece of furniture you can think of to help the robotic vacuum cleaner navigate properly. You can also add the floor type for each room in the app. The app offers the choice between a wooden floor and tiles, and you can of course specify no-go zones for the smart appliance. Admittedly, it took us a few minutes to locate the no-go zone function in the app. You can find it under the virtual walls segment. Defines no-go areas in the Ecovacs Home app. © nextpit The Deebot T30S Combo Complete does not automatically add furniture in the app. You can do so, including adding floor types, in the app. © nextpit

Suction & Mopping Performance Both vacuum cleaners performed solidly on smooth surfaces in the review. On carpets, the respective vacuum cleaners do not match the excellent performance on parquet and tiles. Pet hair is no problem for either appliance. Apart from cables, the robotic vacuum cleaner reliably detected all obstacles. However, the battery life of the robotic vacuum cleaner and mop could be far better. Pros: Good suction power for both devices.

Impressive mopping performance.

Docking station empties dust from both vacuum cleaners. Dislikes: Difficult to detect cables.

Leaves wet carpet edges. With its 11,000 Pa suction power, the Ecovacs robotic vacuum cleaner ranks among the best robotic vacuum cleaners with a mopping function in theory. In reality, the Deebot T30S Combo Complete has just as little to hide from the competition. The T30S Combo flexes its muscles on smooth surfaces in particular. There is even better news for pet owners: The Deebot T30S Combo Complete has no problems at all picking up pet hair. Ecovacs included the so-called "Zero Tangle" technology in the smart appliance. After our tests, we didn't find a single hair from our two dogs who have made the editorial office their home in the brush. Only on carpets do you have to reckon with a loss of suction. The robotic vacuum cleaner left a lot of sand behind, which is why we recommend you select the highest suction level in the app. Test volume (g) Suction volume (g) Efficiency (%) Oatmeal (tiles) 10 g 9,8 g 98 % Sand (tiles) 10 g 9,7 g 97 % Sand (carpet) 10 g 8,9 g 89 % The mopping performance of the Deebot T30S Combo Complete is solid. The app offers three levels of water flow rate. At the highest water flow rate, the robot easily scrubbed away fresh and dried coffee stains. In addition, the robotic vacuum cleaner extends its right mopping plate to mop corners more efficiently. Finally, the docking station takes over. It first rinses the mopping equipment thoroughly before drying the mops using hot air. During the entire test run, navigation of the Ecovacs robotic vacuum cleaner worked almost perfectly. Only cables, as with the mapping, repeatedly caused the Deebot T30S Combo Complete to get out of step. To be fair, this is not an unsolvable problem. Take a look at the nextpit guide on how to improve the suction power of your robotic vacuum cleaner. Otherwise, obstacle detection worked wonderfully. The robotic vacuum cleaner recognized new objects in the way immediately. Instead of testing the shock absorbers for durability, the robotic vacuum cleaner circumvents these obstacles. There is still room for improvement in carpet detection. In the review, the Deebot T30S Combo Complete left damp carpet edges behind after dispensing with its cleaning tasks. This is despite the Ecovacs robotic vacuum cleaner lifting the mopping plates by 9 mm upon detection of a carpet. The robotic vacuum cleaner has a timeless design. However, it is quite tall (10.4 cm). © nextpit LiDAR navigation worked well during the review. Only cables should be removed before cleaning. © nextpit The Ecovacs Deebot T30S Combo Complete has two rotating mops, where the left mop is extendable to clean those difficult corners and edges. © nextpit The handheld vacuum cleaner has a display that shows you the battery status. © nextpit The Deebot T30S Combo Complete has further room for improvement in terms of battery life. One of the primary criticisms of the previous model was the battery life. Not much has changed in this respect with the Deebot T30S Combo Complete. After 30 minutes of vacuuming and mopping at the respective maximum levels, the robotic vacuum cleaner only has 46 percent left in the tank. To bring the robot vacuum back to 100 percent, you will have to let it charge for a full 2.5 hours. At least the battery life is forgivable. The battery-powered handheld vacuum cleaner is ready for additional work during an emergency. The handheld vacuum cleaner has two suction levels. When you turn on the handheld vacuum cleaner, it takes a moment before the appliance starts up. You can switch between the two levels at the touch of a button. The appliance has a display that only shows the remaining battery life via three bars. There is also no exact battery percentage information in the app. The handheld vacuum cleaner worked really well. Of course, the robotic vacuum cleaner will do the main work in the home, but you shouldn't underestimate the power of the handheld vacuum cleaner. In our opinion, the handheld vacuum cleaner is also suitable for longer vacuuming sessions if necessary. Finally, as already mentioned, there are numerous different attachments for every purpose.

Technical Data Technical specifications Device Ecovacs Deebot T30S Combo Image Price (MSRP) $1,399.99 Suction power 11.000 Pa Robotic vacuum cleaner height 10.5 cm Special features Extendable mopping plate, cordless vacuum cleaner is included, automatic dust emptying of the dust container for the handheld vacuum cleaner Suction function Yes Mop cleaning and drying Yes Automatic cleaning solution dispenser No Base station dimensions 55.4 x 44.5 x 52.8 cm