DJI Neo Review: The Ultimate Selfie Drone for $199

The DJI Neo achieves an impressive balancing act for $199: it is a fully automatic selfie drone for perfect YouTube and Instagram shots and also a fast and maneuverable mini drone. Find out what the flying selfie stick with racing genes can do in reality as nextpit reviews the DJI Neo.

DJI Neo design & operation

The plain, light gray DJI Neo is really tiny. Measuring a mere 15.7 x 13.0 cm, it is as long as the palm of my hand and about 50 percent wider. It easily fits into the pocket of my winter jacket and, tipping the scales at 135 g, is hardly noticeable. However, don't let the mini form factor fool you—the drone really has a lot going for it!

The most important things to note:

Dimensions: 130 × 157 × 48.5 mm.

Take-off weight incl. battery: approx. 135 g.

Battery weight: approx. 45 g.

Flight modes: Control via drone, control via app, control via app and remote control, control via remote control and video goggles.

Automatic flight modes: Follow, drone, circle, rocket, spotlight, direction, helix, boomerang.

Safety features: propeller protection, return-to-home (RTH).

The DJI Neo measures one and a half palms in length but has plenty to offer. © nextpit The front camera is mechanically stabilized on one axis. Spoiler alert: It doesn't matter. © nextpit There is a small, grey plastic camera protective cap for fuss-free transportation. © nextpit The plastic propeller guard ensures that you do not injure yourself when the DJI Neo takes off or lands on the palm of your hand. Of course, it also protects the propellers. © nextpit If the propellers break due to a collision, they can be replaced in just a few seconds. © nextpit The DJI Neo weighs just 135 g with its battery. © nextpit Use this button on the top to switch between the different modes. A long press initiates the start-up process in the selected mode. © nextpit

As mentioned in the bullet points above, there are three basic ways to control the drone: completely autonomous, via the smartphone app, via the smartphone app with a remote control, or via video goggles. Just what are the advantages and disadvantages of the different modes?

Controlling the DJI Neo without everything

On the top of the DJI Neo you will find two buttons, four round and one elongated LED as well as six illuminated LED pictograms. That's all you need to control the drone. By tapping followed by pressing and holding the lower button, you can turn on the DJI Neo, while the five LED indicators show you the battery status.

Using the upper button, you can now choose between one of six flight modes, represented by the small symbols. The sixth mode is a "Custom Slot", which you can assign to one of the other current three modes. A long press on the selection mode then triggers the launch process:

Place the drone on the palm of your hand and hold it steadily at head height with the camera facing you.

The drone recognizes your face and announces the start of its 'journey'.

The DJI Neo begins the selected flight maneuver and automatically takes photos or videos.

The flight maneuver always ends with you. Simply hold out the palm of your hand and the drone will automatically land. As crazy as that sounds, it usually works very well in reality.

Controlling the DJI Neo via the app

If you want more control, you can also connect the DJI Neo to the smartphone app. To do this, the drone launches a WLAN and you connect your smartphone to it. In the review, this usually works after the initial setup, although we had to go through the connection wizard a few times. This only took a few seconds, but is still a bit annoying. Hopefully a future firmware update will provide a remedy.

The launch process is then almost identical to the three steps mentioned above for controlling the drone alone. Select the desired mode in the app, press the start button, and hold the drone in the palm of your hand in front of your face.

This is what the "DJI Fly" app looks like when the drone and smartphone are connected. Under the camera's viewfinder image you will find the current mode, and the start button below does the same. Right below the start button, there are a few settings for the respective mode. © nextpit You can set, for instance, in "Circle" mode ... © nextpit ... the distance the drone should orbit you. © nextpit The app also offers the option for manual controls. If something goes wrong in one of the automatic recording modes, you can "take over" the drone at any time. © nextpit You can also record sound via your smartphone. For instance, if you want to record text directly over the drone video. © nextpit This is the start screen of the "DJI Fly" app. You connect your drone here, click through the recordings and transfer them to your smartphone, or find recommendations for nice flying spots nearby. © nextpit On the map, the app not only shows you where you can find particularly beautiful flight spots, but also where you are allowed to fly and under what conditions. There is also information here about country and region-specific regulations. © nextpit

The first advantage of the app is how you can customize the different modes. In follow mode, for instance, you can determine the distance or altitude at which the drone flies after you. In orbit mode, you can specify the radius in which the drone flies around you. We'll return to the various flight maneuvers in more detail momentarily. The second advantage of the app is how you can view the video image and monitor whether the drone is capturing the correct image section at all times.

Third, you can also control the drone remotely via the app, although this is rather limited fun with the digitally responsive controls. You can only rotate the drone in flight—or not. It is not possible to begin the rotation smoothly or vary the rotation speed, and videos are correspondingly choppy. However, when it comes to photos documenting a construction site, this doesn't really matter. As for video fans, there are remote controls from DJI or the pre-programmed maneuvers.

Controlling the DJI Neo remotely

As mentioned at the beginning, the DJI Neo supports various remote controls from the manufacturer. The RC-N3 is included in the "Fly More Combo". You can clamp a smartphone onto the top of the remote control, from where you connect to the smartphone using a USB-C or Lightning adapter.

You clamp your smartphone onto the top of the remote control. © nextpit The analog sticks of the remote control allow precise control of the DJI Neo. © nextpit To ensure that the non-slip analog sticks do not get scratched or broken in your pocket, they can be unscrewed and stored at the bottom of the remote control. © nextpit Use the right shoulder button to start taking photos and videos—depending on the mode. © nextpit The knurled wheel allows you to fine-tune the settings. © nextpit A small cable connects the smartphone and the remote control. © nextpit This is what the DJI remote control with smartphone looks like from behind. © nextpit

Another advantage: instead of using Wi-Fi in app mode, the remote control uses a proprietary wireless standard that significantly improves the flight characteristics. We will return to this later in the flight behavior section.

Controlling the DJI Neo with using goggles

Unfortunately, we did not have any DJI video goggles available to test this feature during the review duration. However, for the sake of completeness, we do not want to withhold this option from you. The special aspect of this feature is how you no longer need a smartphone to fly—the DJI Goggles 3 with the integrated wireless module will take over.