One year after its announcement, Google finally launched its Find My Device network. With it comes a new wave of item trackers that use billions of Android phones to locate your keys, wallet, bags, and even pets. We tested Chipolo’s Card Point and One Point trackers to see how they perform.

Chipolo Point design and form factors

Both Chipolo trackers are compact devices that match their intended use: The One is a round puck with a small ring to be attached to a keyring, while the Card is a credit card-sized to fit in a wallet.

Pros:

Compact and ready to use.

Easy to replace CR2032 battery on the One Point.

IPX5 water resistance.

Cons:

No battery replacement on the Card Point.

There isn’t much to say about the Card’s design, as it tries to be as compact as possible with a 2.4 mm (0.09 in) thickness, just a hair over two credit cards stacked together. That should fit most wallets, but a few thinner card slots may pose a tight fit for the Chipolo Card Point.

The Card Point fits in most credit-card slots. / © nextpit

Both models are splash resistant according to the IPx5 rating, with no promise to withstand longer contact with water or any type of contact with dust or fine particles.

Both Card and One Point are currently available only in white (iPhone-only "Spot" models are black) and the trackers include a speaker that can be activated from the Find My Device app when in close proximity to the smartphone.

The 5mm hole on the One Point makes it easy to attach it to whatever you do not want to lose. / © nextpit

The Chipolo One Point is bigger than the Apple AirTag, but since it features a 5-millimeter hole for a key ring, it does not need a case to be used with your keys, many pet collars, or a small carabiner.

The One Point can be easily opened to replace the CR2032 battery inside, which Chipolo advertises for up to 1-year of battery life. The Card Point, meanwhile, cannot have its built-in battery replaced or recharged, after the estimated 2-year battery life, the company offers a recycling program for replacing the tracker for a new one at a discount—50% as of the publication date.