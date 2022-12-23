Everyone is currently talking about ChatGPT, the chatbot from OpenAI. Will artificial intelligence help us write our Christmas greetings this year? Possibly yes! NextPit tells you how to get loads of (different) Christmas greetings from the AI service.

Are you busy in the middle of the Holiday rush? And still have those annoying Christmas cards yet to be sent? Artificial intelligence can't help you send the mail. But if you need to get rid of Christmas greetings—whether online or offline—AI can be very useful. That's especially true since the launch of the chat tool called ChatGPT from OpenAI, which is all the rage right now.

Before that, let's briefly clarify what we're talking about here in the first place - for those who haven't heard of ChatGPT yet.

What is ChatGPT?

Let the AI answer this question for me. To my instruction "Describe to me in a few short sentences what ChatGPT is." the artificial intelligence answers the following:

ChatGPT is a language model developed by OpenAI that allows it to process natural language and respond to input. It is part of the GPT (Generative Pre-training Transformer) family of language models and was developed specifically for chat scenarios. ChatGPT is offered as part of the OpenAI API and can be called via an API key. It is capable of generating human-like responses to questions and queries and can be used in various applications such as chatbots and voice assistants.

You can basically leave it right there. Okay, the answer isn't quite accurate, but that's not ChatGPT's fault. After all, the AI has only been trained with texts until 2021. The currently free tool available to everyone in the form of a simple-to-use chatbot did not exist in 2021.

OpenAI only made the ChatGPT beta public at the end of November, and since then over a million people have already used this exciting software. If you want to be one of them, here's how:

Go to https://bit.ly/3BUHXnI and create an account. You can either use your Google or Microsoft account or create one using your email address. Verify the account using the email sent to you. Use the input line below to create texts. Be creative!

Don't be fooled by the simplicity of the interface. / © OpenAI (Screenshot: NextPit)

You can really let your imagination run wild: Display pro and con lists for food, ask for poems or crime stories, invent text adventures, or commission essays. By the way, it doesn't have to be pure text. You can also ask for spreadsheets, or even have programming code created for you. Let us know in the comments if you want us to tell you more about ChatGPT.

Have your Christmas greetings written by ChatGPT

While I'm still thinking about how long it will take ChatGPT to take over my NextPit job, we're getting down to the nitty-gritty. After all, we want ChatGPT to write the Christmas greetings we've been struggling with so far. So use the input line again and write something like: "Make me some suggestions for texts I can use for my Christmas cards."

The AI's response to that was:

Here are a few suggestions for texts you can use for your Christmas cards: "Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! May your holiday season be filled with joy, love, and all the things that make you feel warm and fuzzy inside." "May the magic of Christmas fill your heart and home with love, joy, and all your favorite things. Happy Holidays!" "As we celebrate the birth of Jesus and the joy of the holiday season, may your heart be filled with peace, love, and all the warm wishes of Christmas. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!" "Sending you lots of love, joy, and holiday cheer this Christmas! May your days be merry and bright and your new year be filled with all your hopes and dreams coming true." "May the spirit of Christmas bring you peace, the gladness of Christmas give you hope, and the warmth of Christmas grant you love. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!" "Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! May this holiday season be filled with laughter, love, and all the things that bring you joy." "May your Christmas be filled with love, laughter, and all your favorite things. Here's to a happy holiday season and a wonderful new year!" "As we celebrate the joy and wonder of the holiday season, I'm sending you all my love and warm wishes for a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!"

So ChatGPT granted my wish, but in this case, provided pretty plain answers. Fortunately, you can ask the AI to make the answers more specific. Ask for longer, more contemplative, funnier greetings. You don't have to start over, because ChatGPT recognizes the context. Again, just play around with ChatGPT to get the most appropriate results.

After the results above, I wrote: "Thanks, can you do it a bit more detailed and with some humor?" This time the answer is:

Sure! Here are a few more detailed and humorous suggestions for texts you can use for your Christmas cards: "Another year, another Christmas card from your favorite [sibling/cousin/friend/etc.]. Just kidding, I'm sure you have way better options. But seriously, hoping your holiday season is filled with love, laughter, and all the good stuff. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!" "It's that time of year again, when I try to come up with something clever to write in this Christmas card. Spoiler alert: I usually fail. But I can promise you this – my love and well wishes for a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year are always genuine. So there's that." "Ho ho ho! Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to you and yours! I hope your holiday season is filled with all the joy, cheer, and ridiculous ugly sweaters that make this time of year so special. Here's to another year of friendship and love." "It's the most wonderful time of the year! Or at least that's what the song says. Personally, I think it's the time of year when I have to come up with something original to write in all these Christmas cards. So, um, here's hoping your holiday season is filled with love, laughter, and a whole lot of eggnog. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!" "Happy Holidays and a Merry Christmas to you and your family! May your days be merry and bright, and your nights be filled with dreams of sugarplums (or whatever it is that you dream about). Here's to another year of love and laughter." "It's the most wonderful time of the year, and I'm not just saying that because I get to send out all these cute Christmas cards. Okay, maybe that's part of it. But seriously, hoping your holiday season is filled with all the joy, love, and cheer that this time of year brings. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!" "Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! May your holiday season be filled with all the things that make you happy – good food, good company, and, if you're lucky, a few days off work. Here's to another year of friendship and love." I hope these suggestions help, and that you find the perfect text for your Christmas cards!

ChatGPT does it in seconds, so it can bail you out if the muse doesn't kiss you the way she should. Try it out right away! And if you think chatGPT cannot help you with that French-Canadian cousin, think again. "An now, in French!"

Certainly! Here are a few suggestions for texts you can use in your Christmas cards for your relatives in French: "Je vous souhaite un Joyeux Noël et une Bonne Année ! Que votre période de fêtes soit remplie de joie, d'amour et de toutes les choses qui vous font vous sentir chaleureux et heureux." (I wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! May your holiday season be filled with joy, love, and all the things that make you feel warm and happy.) "Que la magie de Noël remplisse votre cœur et votre maison d'amour, de joie et de toutes vos choses préférées. Joyeux Noël !" (May the magic of Christmas fill your heart and home with love, joy, and all your favorite things. Merry Christmas!) "En célébrant la naissance de Jésus et la joie de la période de fêtes, que votre cœur soit rempli de paix, d'amour et de tous les bons vœux de Noël. Joyeux Noël et Bonne Année !" (As we celebrate the birth of Jesus and the joy of the holiday season, may your heart be filled with peace, love, and all the good wishes of Christmas. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!) "Je vous envoie beaucoup d'amour, de joie et de bonnes vibes de Noël ! Que vos jours soient joyeux et brillants et votre nouvelle année soit remplie de toutes vos espérances et de vos rêves qui se réalisent." (Sending you lots of love, joy, and good vibes for Christmas! May your days be merry and bright and your new year be filled with all your hopes and dreams coming true.) "Que l'esprit de Noël vous apporte la paix, la joie de Noël vous donne de l'espoir et la chaleur de Noël vous accorde de l'amour. Joyeux Noël et Bonne Année !" (May the spirit of Christmas bring you peace, the gladness of Christmas give you hope, and the warmth of Christmas grant you love. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!) "Je vous souhaite un très Joyeux Noël et une Bonne Année ! Que cette période de fêtes soit remplie de rires, d'amour et de toutes les choses qui vous apportent de la joie." (I wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! May this holiday season be filled with laughter, love, and all the things that bring you joy.)

Feel free to tell us if you got any cool results. Do you prefer to rely on your own imagination? Or maybe you don't write Christmas greetings at all? Write it down in the comments! But hey: Please make up your own comments—I'll notice that when you let ChatGPT write the comments ;)