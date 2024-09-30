Whether you have a Kettler, Bulls, Ghost, or Kalkhoff on your e-bike—in many cases, the motor comes from Bosch. We were therefore very excited to be able to take a look at the latest generation of motors from Bosch a couple of days ago. According to the manufacturer, the focus is on more power, optimized batteries and new comfort and safety functions.

Performance Line CX: innovation boost for the popular drive system

The Bosch Performance Line CX is the heart of many e-bikes and remains a real powerhouse in its revised 2025 version. Although the key technical data—600 watts of peak power and 85 Nm of torque—remain unchanged, the focus is on improving the riding dynamics. A key feature is the decoupling of the electric drive from the mechanical gearbox during downhill phases, which should lead to a significant reduction in noise.

The use of new gears and a 100 gram reduction in the weight of the drive block will reduce the overall weight of the bikes, which is particularly important on longer tours. In addition, fine-tuning of the software should ensure better adaptation of the drive characteristics.

Advanced battery technology: Flexibility and range redefined

Another highlight are the new batteries: The Power Tube 600 and 800. Both batteries can be flexibly integrated into the frame or used as replacement batteries, with their capacity of 600 and 800 Wh designed for extended rides.

Of particular interest is the option of increasing the range by an additional 250 Wh with the external range extender from Bosch. This opens up new dimensions for e-bikers when planning their trips and eliminates range anxiety.

Here you can see the two Bosch E-Bike Performance Line CX 2025 PowerTube 600 and 800 batteries and a single battery cell next to each other. / © nextpit

Intelligent functions for a better riding experience

The new features of the Performance Line CX should make e-bikers' hearts beat faster. An adapted push support, which is precisely matched to the walking speed, is designed to ensure effortless handling. According to Bosch, the newly introduced hill start assist also makes starting off on steep slopes considerably easier. An advanced sensor detects the inclination of the e-bike and assists with the ascent so that the heavy bike does not represent an additional burden.

Innovations in the display segment: Purion 400 for clear information

The Purion 400 display was also announced. With its compact design of just 1.6 inches, it blends harmoniously into the handlebar and still offers all the necessary information at a glance. Speed, range, power and total distance are clearly legible so that you are well informed in every riding situation.

The new Purion 400 display is protected against rain and dust. / © nextpit

ABS Pro: safety redefined

Another innovative element is the Bosch eBike ABS Pro, which has been specially developed for sporty applications on trails or in the enduro sector. This system clearly stands out from conventional ABS technologies as it enables later intervention, giving you more control over your bike.

With the two selected modes, ABS Trail Pro and ABS Race, you can adapt your safety and control to the respective conditions. We expect this system to be used primarily in sporty e-bikes, while integration into everyday models is rather unlikely.

Conclusion: The future of e-biking is promising

Bosch's innovative strength is reflected in every new function and technology announced for 2025. For tech-savvy e-bike enthusiasts, this means not only an increase in performance and efficiency, but also improvements in user-friendliness and safety. We are definitely looking forward to putting the first e-bike models with the new Bosch motors through their paces. Stay tuned!