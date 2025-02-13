If you love camping or need a backup power source for emergencies, now is a great time to shop for portable power stations and solar generators . Bluetti, known for its reliable power stations, has dropped the price of its popular AC180 (1,152 Wh capacity) to an all-time low of $459—$540 off its regular price (a 54 percent discount).

This deal is a direct price cut, so no extra steps are needed to claim it. Alternatively, you can get the AC180 bundled with a 200W solar panel for $749—saving you $550.

Affiliate offer Bluetti AC180 Save up to $550 on the Bluetti AC180 power station and solar generator set from Amazon.

Why the Bluetti AC180 is a Smart Choice for Your Home or RV

The Bluetti AC180 is a compact yet powerful alternative to larger power stations like the AC200L (review), which my colleague reviewed. With an expandable 1,152 Wh capacity, it offers slightly more than many 1 kWh competitors. This is enough to power a 100 W TV for over eight hours or charge a MacBook more than a dozen times.

Built with durable LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery cells, the AC180 ensures a longer lifespan and improved heat management. It also features an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) mode, protecting sensitive electronics during sudden outages.

Bluetti AC180 can be charged using solar panels with up to 500 watts of input. / © nextpit

With a continuous 1,800 W output (peaking at 2,700 W), the AC180 can handle most household appliances. It includes four AC outlets, a car port, multiple USB ports, and a 15 W wireless charging pad for smartphones and wearables.

Recharging is fast—an 80 percent charge takes just 45 minutes via AC power, with a full charge in about an hour. For off-grid use, solar panels provide a sustainable charging option with up to 500 W input.

With its steep discount, the AC180 is more affordable than ever. Are you considering a power station? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!