The best tech deals of the week! 50% off on the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

Hunting for discounts on the internet is not as easy as it sounds. It takes a lot of practice and a keen understanding of the history of prices. And given that many of you simply do not have the time to do such extensive price research and comparisons, we have decided to help you out!

One of our missions here at NextPit is to help you choose the best gadgets out there also get them at the best prices possible. So, every week we have made it our mission to scour the deep (and not necessarily dark! ) alleys of the internet in search of the best deals available!

Listed below are the best offers we could find for you. These are handpicked and are updated on a weekly basis. We are sure you will be able to save a lot of money on a wide variety of tech gadgets and products if you make it a habit to go through this article every week.

Deal of the week

Every week, we post a deal that you definitely should not miss out on. And this week, the one deal that caught our attention was an offer on the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G on Sprint. Right now, you can buy the $500 smartphone for exactly half its price on BestBuy!

Best Smartphone deals

Smartphones have become so ubiquitous; it is nigh impossible for us to live without them. While these devices have become more expensive over the years, there are occasions when you can avail of a get deal. Listed below are some deals you should definitely take a look at this week.

Best Wearables deals

Considering buying a new smartwatch or fitness tracker? You have come to the right place! Check the list below for the best ongoing deals on wearables! This list is updated on a weekly basis, so everything you see here is as fresh as a daisy!

Best Headphones Deals

Music connoisseur or not, one of the most important accessories you should have with you is a good quality headphone. Not only are modern headphones comfortable to wear, but they also offer convenient features like wireless connectivity and noise cancellation. Let us help you avail the best deals on headphones and earphones. Check the updated list below!

Best Gaming Deals

Are you a gaming freak continuously on the lookout for jaw-dropping deals on gaming titles, accessories and consoles? Well, we have just the thing you were looking for!

Best Deals on Smart Devices

Smart devices, internet-of-things, and connected tech - no matter what you call them, there is no denying that they have made our lives easier. Listed below are a bunch of smart devices ranging from TVs to speakers and smart lighting systems that are going for discounted prices right now!

Note that since this list is updated weekly, some of the deals listed above might have expired by the time you read this. We will, however, make continuous efforts to ensure that this article is as up to date as possible. If you do come across an expired deal or, still better, caught hold of deals you think should be a part of this article, let us know in the comments section below, and we will definitely add them to the list!

Happy shopping!