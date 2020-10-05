Namaste! The best meditation apps for your smartphone

Meditation exercises, mindfulness training, learning to be grateful - these self-help practices have long since been used by regular people, and are now even used by managers and professional athletes. Meditation can help people to live healthier and happier lives. Of course, all this is also possible via an app. I have scrutinized five meditation apps in great detail and would like to present my views on this.

To keep things at the most basic level: In order to meditate, you need nothing more but yourself and a comfortable lotus seating position. However, anyone who has ever tried sitting still for several minutes and turning off their minds would have noticed just how difficult meditation actually is. This is especially true for beginners, who have never lived by being at peace with their inner selves, but constantly function only externally - they will need a lot of practice in order to arrive at the ultimate meditative state. This is where numerous lifestyle apps come into play, offering exercises, music, guided meditations, or hypnosis/sleep aids. Such apps can also help as reminders for daily meditation (2 x 20 minutes per day works wonders, believe me), so that you can integrate the healing power of solitude and silence in your everyday life. I have taken a look at the following apps:

My first choice: Insight Timer

A very comprehensive and yet free app would be Insight Timer. As the name suggests, this might seem to be a very simple application, but that is actually not the case. Insight Timer offers thousands (!) of guided meditations that will cater to different areas in your life:

Learning to meditate

Dealing with stress

Sleep improvement

Overcoming fears

Strengthen your self-esteem

Establish a morning routine

Building relationships

Meditation for children

Depending on which area of life you want to improve through meditation and mindfulness, courses, sounds and music, and live events, you can do so with renowned coaches from all over the world. What is really impressive is this: there is a large collection of guided meditations and coaching sessions that are available completely free of charge. This is a rarity in the health app field, as you will find out later in this article, and this is a really good thing. Small windows within the app do not get in the way of the aesthetics of the interface in any way.

The Insight Timer app offers an incredible amount of content completely free of charge and without any strings attached. / © NextPit

In terms of content, everyone virtually gets their money's worth with this app. There are meditations available across a wide range of languages. By default, Insight Timer is set to the smartphone language. But within the app itself, you can change the content language. If you do not want to do a guided meditation, you can create your very own meditation by setting a timer, selecting sounds of your choice, and customizing music according to your liking. You do not need an account to access the meditations and coaching sessions. However, if you create a profile, you will benefit from personalized lists and can track your progress and receive milestones.

Insight Timer is really accessible even in the basic version. If you want to support the developers, you can sign up for an annual subscription of €62.99. In the event where you have access to a better audio player, you can take advantage of all content offline and enjoy the new courses in your library as soon as they are released. But as I said, this is not a prerequisite.

Download Insight Timer from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for Android

Pros:

Available completely free of charge

Exercises in many languages

No account required

Cons:

Improved audio player performance only for the Premium version

Offline mode only in Premium version

Breethe: bewitching silence

When I launched the Breethe app for the first time and the soft sound of peace and relaxation piped through my headphones and flooded my head, I felt detached from the world instantly. Easing into this app proved to be an incredibly lovely and tender process. Beautiful blue tones, a personal welcome note, and the soothing music immediately made me want to relax. Breethe also offers you different exercises in selected areas:

Sleep better

Relax

Overcoming fears

Feeling happier

Lose weight

Get healthier

Learning to meditate

Positive ageing

To be successful

Improved relationships

Since the app was developed by American developers, users can currently also navigate to the "Election Stress Relief" section. "Election Stress Relief" is simply too funny not to mention, and the Americans can probably make use of it now. There are also available exercises in order to achieve inner peace in the midst of the hustle and bustle of the pandemic. So the app offers very up-to-date content and topics, which I like very much.

After I had selected my topic, however, came the disappointment: The app costs money. A whopping €13.99 per month, to be exact. But you can use the content for free without any restrictions for 14 days, and decide after that whether you are willing to spend that much money. Without any subscription, you will have limited access to 90 meditation exercises - which is not too bad after all. Unfortunately, all content on the app is available in the English language only for now. In order to make full use of it, you should have a good command of English in the first place, so that all of the verbal affirmation that you hear will be able to penetrate the subconscious for maximum benefit.

With Breethe, you get 90 exercises for free and without any subscription. / © NextPit

What I like about the basic version of the app is that there are already predefined daily routines. A good and mindful start for the day, meditations for traveling on public transport, two short meditations during your job, and finally, an evening meditation to wind down. If you take the time to really follow this program for two weeks, you will be a new person, I promise. But you will first have to really go through the motions. It is like sports in a way, by getting used to it with time.

Download Breethe for Android from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store

Pros:

Very nice design

Many different focus areas

Preset daily routines

Cons:

Basic version offers "only" 90 exercises

Very expensive subscription

Only in the English language

7Mind: The most famous meditation app

The 7Mind app is probably the best-known meditation app in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Right after installation, you can begin with the basics of mediation and mindfulness. Right at the beginning of the introduction, you will notice the amazingly pleasant voice that will lead you through the first steps in 7Mind. The audio quality is top-notch and available in different languages, depending on the smartphone settings. First, you will learn how to breathe. This sounds too basic, but many people breathe incorrectly all day long. Even when you want to relax in the evening, the non-stop thinking brain does result in stressful breathing for many of us.