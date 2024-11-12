Hot topics

Is the Nuki Smart Lock the Best Electronic Door Lock?

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Nuki Vorne
© Nuki
Thomas Kern
Thomas Kern

Read in other languages:

Deutsch

It has been four years since Nuki launched the 4th generation of its Smart Lock series on the market. With the new Nuki Smart Lock Ultra, the Austrian manufacturer has developed nothing less than the fastest, smallest, and most powerful electronic door lock yet. Read on to find out what the new electronic door lock offers.

Compact Design and New Motor

The Nuki Smart Lock Ultra is the most compact door lock from Nuki that does not sacrifice the iconic design. There is the familiar LED circle and the light ring that indicates the status of the lock. A new feature is a base ring that comes in black or white, of which users can switch between. This means you don't have to commit to a color when buying.

Nuki Smart Lock Ultra, a sleek and modern smart lock design in stainless steel and white.
The Nuki Smart Lock Ultra is truly super compact. / © Nuki

The Ultra is three times faster than previous generations. What is even more astonishing is how the Smart Lock Ultra is only a third the size of its predecessor. Even though the design has been reduced, the 250 g smart home gadget has new functions up its sleeve. Users can choose between three speed modes that are specially tailored to their needs:

  • Insane: unlocking and locking in less than one and a half seconds.
  • Standard: Unlock or lock in two seconds.
  • Gentle: noise reduction at lower speed—all with a double locking action.

Here's Nuki co-founder and CEO Martin Pansy on the Smart Lock Ultra:

"We didn't just take our time, we deliberately took it. We wanted to take our electronic door lock to the next level. So it's all the better to now be able to hold the result of four years of hard work in the palm of your hand: With a minimal size, the Smart Lock Ultra contains maximum innovation."

The Lock Ultra is powered by a lithium-polymer battery that is fully charged in two hours. One battery charge lasts several months, assuming the lock is used every day. Nuki also integrates a magnetic charging port that allows direct charging at the door. What's practical for existing customers? All device configurations and access authorizations can be transferred within the Nuki app.

Close-up of a Nuki Smart Lock Ultra mounted on a door with a black cable attached.
Practical: The Nuki Smart Lock Ultra can be charged by cable at any time. / © Nuki

New Cylinders, but Tried and Tested Functions

The electronic Nuki door lock is supplied with a new premium universal cylinder, as it is incompatible with existing universal cylinders. The new universal cylinder was designed for all standard door widths and, according to the manufacturer, offers the highest security class. In addition, no drilling units, additional tools, or prior technical knowledge are required to replace the cylinder.

Nuki Smart Lock Ultra in white and silver design, showcasing a modern smart lock system.
The 4th generation Nuki Smart Lock (left) and the 5th generation Smart Lock (right) side by side. / © Nuki

Nuki receives extra praise because it can still be used without setting up a user account. The smart lock comes with integrated Wi-Fi and Matter-over-Thread functions on board. Apart from that, the Smart Lock Ultra supports the fourth-generation Matter. If you already have the Nuki Keypad, you can open the Lock Ultra using your fingerprint or access code.

Nuki Smart Lock Ultra Price and Availability

The Nuki Smart Lock Ultra will be available in the Nuki Shop and Nuki Pro Shop from the start of December. The price of the new door lock will be €349. It is available for purchase in Europe but can be shipped over to the US. The bundle will include the door lock and the universal cylinder. If you are impatient, you can breathe a sigh of relief as pre-orders are now open.

 The Best Portable Projectors in 2024

  The best choice The best value for money The best for less The all-rounder The challenger The best laser TV
Product
Xgimi Halo+
Dangbei Neo
Technaxx TX-127
Samsung Freestyle
Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser
Formovie Theater
Image Xgimi Halo+ Product Image Dangbei Neo Product Image Technaxx TX-127 Product Image Samsung Freestyle Product Image Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Product Image Formovie Theater Product Image
Offers

To find out more, browse through our comprehensive Portable Projectors buying guide.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing