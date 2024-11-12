It has been four years since Nuki launched the 4th generation of its Smart Lock series on the market. With the new Nuki Smart Lock Ultra, the Austrian manufacturer has developed nothing less than the fastest, smallest, and most powerful electronic door lock yet. Read on to find out what the new electronic door lock offers.

Compact Design and New Motor

The Nuki Smart Lock Ultra is the most compact door lock from Nuki that does not sacrifice the iconic design. There is the familiar LED circle and the light ring that indicates the status of the lock. A new feature is a base ring that comes in black or white, of which users can switch between. This means you don't have to commit to a color when buying.

The Nuki Smart Lock Ultra is truly super compact. / © Nuki

The Ultra is three times faster than previous generations. What is even more astonishing is how the Smart Lock Ultra is only a third the size of its predecessor. Even though the design has been reduced, the 250 g smart home gadget has new functions up its sleeve. Users can choose between three speed modes that are specially tailored to their needs:

Insane: unlocking and locking in less than one and a half seconds.

Standard: Unlock or lock in two seconds.

Gentle: noise reduction at lower speed—all with a double locking action.

Here's Nuki co-founder and CEO Martin Pansy on the Smart Lock Ultra:

"We didn't just take our time, we deliberately took it. We wanted to take our electronic door lock to the next level. So it's all the better to now be able to hold the result of four years of hard work in the palm of your hand: With a minimal size, the Smart Lock Ultra contains maximum innovation."

The Lock Ultra is powered by a lithium-polymer battery that is fully charged in two hours. One battery charge lasts several months, assuming the lock is used every day. Nuki also integrates a magnetic charging port that allows direct charging at the door. What's practical for existing customers? All device configurations and access authorizations can be transferred within the Nuki app.

Practical: The Nuki Smart Lock Ultra can be charged by cable at any time. / © Nuki

New Cylinders, but Tried and Tested Functions

The electronic Nuki door lock is supplied with a new premium universal cylinder, as it is incompatible with existing universal cylinders. The new universal cylinder was designed for all standard door widths and, according to the manufacturer, offers the highest security class. In addition, no drilling units, additional tools, or prior technical knowledge are required to replace the cylinder.

The 4th generation Nuki Smart Lock (left) and the 5th generation Smart Lock (right) side by side. / © Nuki

Nuki receives extra praise because it can still be used without setting up a user account. The smart lock comes with integrated Wi-Fi and Matter-over-Thread functions on board. Apart from that, the Smart Lock Ultra supports the fourth-generation Matter. If you already have the Nuki Keypad, you can open the Lock Ultra using your fingerprint or access code.

Nuki Smart Lock Ultra Price and Availability

The Nuki Smart Lock Ultra will be available in the Nuki Shop and Nuki Pro Shop from the start of December. The price of the new door lock will be €349. It is available for purchase in Europe but can be shipped over to the US. The bundle will include the door lock and the universal cylinder. If you are impatient, you can breathe a sigh of relief as pre-orders are now open.