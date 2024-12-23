Christmas is approaching and Alexa has a lot to offer. Alexa is not just a simple command receiver; she is also your partner for festive cheer and technical gadgets. From musical interludes to interactive stories—we'll show you how you can make the most of Alexa during the festive season.

The interactive Advent calendar: daily digital surprises

December is the ideal month to switch into celebration mode with an interactive Advent calendar from Amazon and Alexa. This digital calendar can be activated with the command "Alexa, open the Advent calendar". Hidden behind the doors are daily delights ranging from Christmas carols to amusing stories and interesting facts.

The singing voice for the holidays

Christmas music is of course also part of it, and Alexa can help you create the right mood. Instead of simply starting when you hear the first note, you need to actively say "Alexa, sing a Christmas carol". A repertoire of classic Christmas melodies will then open up to liven up your Christmas celebrations.

The soundscape of Christmas: Music and radio

If you don't want to listen to Alexa's singing all the time, you can access high-quality music and radio streams. With the command "Alexa, play Christmas music", your Amazon Echo will be filled with festive sounds. You can refine your taste in music - from contemplative mulled wine tunes to upbeat Christmas classics. Alternatively, you can also use the radio skill to navigate through different stations and enjoy a mix of well-known and lesser-known Christmas songs.

Listening pleasure with Alexa: poems, stories, and more

In addition to the musical soundtrack, Alexa also has a few literary surprises in store. Would you like to hear a poem? Just say "Alexa, tell a poem" and experience how she tries her hand at festive rhymes. For story lovers, you can immerse yourself in the world of audiobooks with the command "Alexa, read a Christmas story from Audible"—even without an Audible subscription, as long as you have a compatible Echo device.

Festive questions for Alexa

With Alexa, you not only get a smart helper but also an entertaining companion for the Christmas season. For example, ask her: "Alexa, what's your favorite Christmas movie?" or "What ingredients do I need for cinnamon stars?" to get both funny answers and practical support. Alexa also shines as a Christmas expert with knowledge, for example on the question: "Did Coca-Cola invent Santa Claus?". Whether entertainment, recipes, or facts—Alexa brings technology and festive spirit together.

Alexa command for your smart light scene

With a clever Alexa routine, you can transform your smart lights into a Christmas backdrop. The highlight: a single voice command, such as "Alexa, start Christmas scene", is enough to immerse your home in a festive atmosphere. This is particularly useful if you use smart lighting systems. These products are known for their versatility and allow you to start impressive color plays. Christmas red? Lush green? Perhaps a touch of gold? You have full control.

Christmas gifts made easy

Are you looking for the perfect Christmas present for your parents or partner? Alexa offers a quick and practical solution by providing you with tailor-made gift suggestions from the Amazon cloud. Simply ask: "Alexa, what should I get my girlfriend for Christmas?" and let yourself be inspired by personalized recommendations. Whether it's a tech gadget, jewelry or an experience gift—Alexa will help you find the ideal present.

Christmas knowledge at the touch of a button

Alexa is not only responsible for entertainment but also for useful information. Whether it's recipe ideas for the best cookies or location services for the next Christmas tree—with the right questions, Alexa will provide you with everything you need to know. And most importantly: You can also turn the tables. With "Sounds like Christmas" you initiate a quiz that challenges you and your loved ones!

Among other things, Alexa will answer the following questions:

Alexa, ... what does Santa Claus do? ... do you know Santa Claus? ... how long is it until Christmas? ... why do we celebrate Christmas / Christmas Eve? ... will we have a white Christmas this year? ... what do you want from Santa Claus? ... why is Santa Claus red? ... how old is Santa Claus? ... where is the biggest Christmas tree in the world? ... why are there decorated Christmas trees at Christmas? ... how many needles does a Christmas tree have?



The magical call to Santa Claus

A highlight for younger children is the direct call to Santa Claus. Activate it with "Alexa, call Santa!" and the digital assistant will connect you to the elves, who will answer questions and put a smile on the children's faces. And don't worry: If you've misplaced Santa's sleigh, Alexa is sure to help you with "Alexa, where's my sleigh?".

So if you want to make this Advent season truly unforgettable, there's hardly a better companion than your Alexa. Make the most of the technology before your eyes and turn your festive season into a tech Christmas miracle!