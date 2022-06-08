Belkin Soundform Immerse: TWS with ANC, Apple Find My support

Belkin is expanding its true wireless stereo headphones offering by launching the Soundform Immerse earbuds with a hybrid ANC similar to the more expensive Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 . It's also the second TWS from the brand that boasts Apple Find My app on top of rich codec support.

TL;DR

Belkin announced the Soundform Immerse noise-cancelling earbuds.

Soundform Immerse features hybrid ANC and aptX audio.

Belkin offers the Soundform Immerse for $180.

Belkin also announced the Soundform Play and Nano TWS.

Features of Belkin Soundform Immerse in-ear TWS

In terms of design, the earbuds remind us of the Sports True Wireless of Sennheiser because of the extended flap that adds some extra grip in your ears. The headphones are also IP5X-rated for protection against sweat and water splashes. Additionally, a dedicated ANC button and three microphones can be found on each earbud.

Inside the earbuds are some 12mm sound drivers that are paired with the aptX audio codec that you'll also find on the AirPods and AirPods Pro, for example. The Belkin Soundform Immerse comes with a multipoint Bluetooth connection that enables easy switching between devices and Belkin Ping My earbuds. Alternatively, Apple Find My app can also locate the headphones by relying on a network of Apple devices.

The pair of headphones offer a hear-thru mode that allows outside noises. In short, this is just another term for the transparency mode that most TWS in the market feature – such as the recently reviewed Sony Link Buds S.

Belkin Soundform Immerse TWS ANC with charging case in white / © Belkin

Lastly, the Belkin Soundform Immerse have up to 7 hours of battery life which can be extended to 31 hours using the case. They can also be charged via the conventional USB-C port or through Qi wireless charging. You can track the battery percentage using the Belkin mobile app along with the equalizer settings.

Pricing and availability of Belkin Soundform Immerse, Nano, and Play

The Belkin Soundform Immerse earbuds are available in black or white color for $180 in the US. They're also listed on Belkin's EU and UK websites, but there's no specific release date yet for these regions.

Belkin has also introduced two new wireless in-ear headphones without ANC capabilities. The Soundform Play and Nano both feature a long battery life and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity for $60 and $50 pricing, respectively.

Do you think noise-cancellation is an important headphone functionality? Let us know in the comment section.