Top 5 Apps of the Week: Brick My World, Hissy Fit, and More!

Before we know it, the Advent season has arrived once more, marking yet another revolution of our planet around the sun. We trust you’ve made strides toward achieving the goals you set for yourself this year. If you haven’t quite reached them, don’t worry—there’s still time! Perhaps some of our recommended apps and games can assist you on that journey.

Whether you seek a captivating game or a productivity-enhancing tool, we’ve handpicked five outstanding apps and games that cater to both Android and iOS users.

Brick My World is one for all your master builders out there, allowing you to transform just about anything you capture with your smartphone camera into a Lego build. Hissy Fit: Make Snake Break lets you play the role of a weapon of mass destruction, bringing havoc and terror upon a city. Monument Valley 3 continues down the same path as the first two titles, requiring you to have a Netflix subscription.

GoCoCo is a diabetes food scanner that will, hopefully, help you make sure what you consume ends up as a healthy diet and avoid any kind of foods that might threaten your life. Last but not least, the Android-only Circle to Search is now available through an enterprising developer that lets you, well, circle to search.

Additionally, if you’re eager to explore truly free apps and games—available for a limited time only (usually paid)—be sure to check out our "Free Apps of the Week" section, updated twice weekly for your convenience!

Brick My World (Android & iOS)

Do you think you are a master builder? Well, if you think so, why not make sure you have the portfolio to back up your claim? No longer do you need to use your imagination to figure out what type of Lego bricks are required to churn out a masterpiece, as Brick My World gets the job done. Granted, this is a Kickstarter project, but so far it already looks promising.

Basically, Brick My World does this: You capture a photo of an everyday object that you think would be worth preserving in Lego, and let the app run its magic algorithm before it comes up with a design that can be built using Lego bricks. To make matters easier, it even tells you the type and number of Lego bricks required. Of course, this means you would then need to head to the nearest Lego store and pick up the parts required.

Do bear in mind that the average project is estimated to cost you anywhere from $25 to $100, depending on the number of Lego bricks needed to finish your masterpiece. Needless to say, more complex creations will be more expensive, so it does add up after a while.

Price: $199.99 (annual) / $99.99 (limited lifetime offer) / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account required: No

As always with crowdfunding projects, remember that there is no guarantee the app will be delivered on time, or with all the promised functionality.

In return for your support on Kickstarter, there are limited spots for a $99.99 lifetime premium access, as opposed to figuring out you need it later and pay an annual fee of $199.99. With a February 2025 market launch planned by the developers, time is definitely running out, so will you let FOMO take over or maintain a cool head? The (hard) choice is yours to make.

Learn more about Brick My World on its homepage.

Monument Valley 3 (Android & iOS)

Have you played the indie game Monument Valley? Well, this puzzle title has since spawned a sequel, and there is yet the third iteration, Monument Valley 3, coming right up in the middle of next week. Monument Valley 3 will see you engage on a brand new voyage into yet another puzzle world that will no doubt keep you on your toes, as you navigate through various optical illusions to bring together a village. Your task? Guide them home.

Of course, if you have played the first two games, you would more or less know what to expect. While I suspect the gameplay would largely remain the same, there are some new elements injected which will hopefully increase the replayability and appeal. For instance, the Doom series is all about fast-paced shooting, and the core of the game's mechanics have remained the same over decades, and I suspect the same will apply here.

I love how the developer has relied on global architecture as the source of inspiration this time around, accompanied by the works of experimental artists and personal stories, all weaved into a single and impossible geometry that does not even require you to consume mushrooms of the magic kind to enjoy. I believe the controls will be airtight and highly responsive in this iteration as well.

Price: Netflix subscription required / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account required: Netflix subscription

Do bear in mind that you can pre-register for this game today, since the game will officially be released on Netflix Games on December 11. If you have not gotten a Netflix subscription just yet, perhaps it is time to do so, letting you watch a huge library of movies and TV series while enjoying a selection of games that would normally cost something on other platforms.

Download Monument Valley 3 from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Circle to Search (Android only)

AI is all the rage when it comes to smartphones this year, where each manufacturer has put AI at the forefront in their Android-based skin. Samsung certainly offered a new way to search for information by introducing Circle to Search earlier this year with Galaxy AI. If you had looked on in envy because you do not use an AI-capable Samsung phone, fret not. An app that is strangely named Circle to Search (hopefully it doesn't run into any copyright issues!) is now available.



To use Circle to Search, you will first need to go to your settings and swap the default digital assistant app from Google (presumably) to, well, Circle to Search. Using it is as easy as holding down the home button to launch the assistant. One thing to note though, especially for those of you who are so used to gestures—the app does not support gestures as of yet, so you will just have to toggle 3-button navigation.

From there, holding down the home button for the very first time will yield 3 choices: Circle to search, Squiggle to search, and Tap to search. That's it! It is so simple, that anyone can use, and it even ran smoothly on my 4-year-old plus OnePlus Nord without any lag. All search results will pop up in a bottom window, where you can continue to search for other items on the screen by shifting the search "square".

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account required: No

Fancy a non-Samsung phone feature Circle to Search? That's possible with this app! / © nextpit

Of course, it does not support copying of text and neither does it offer any kind of text translation feature which can be found on Google's Gemini. I suppose that is nitpicking on a very high level since I should not expect too much for something that's free and does not feature any ads.

Download Circle to Search from the Google Play Store.

GoCoCo - Diabetes Food Scanner (Android & iOS)

GoCoCo is a useful tool for anyone looking to make more informed dietary choices. The app scans barcodes on food items and provides a comprehensive analysis of their nutritional content. It gives users insights into factors such as calories, fat content, and the presence of any allergens or unhealthy ingredients.

The interface is clean and user-friendly, making it easy for both tech-savvy individuals and those new to health-tracking apps. What stands out about GoCoCo is its accuracy and the depth of the information provided. It even allows users to create a personalized food profile to receive tailored recommendations, further enhancing the experience.

For those aiming to improve their eating habits, this app is a valuable tool to ensure that the food they consume aligns with their health goals. Thinking further, I also figured out this app would come in handy for those who know how to read nutrition labels but might not be too familiar with the type of chemistry lab lingo used on food packaging.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($9.99-$149.99) / Account required: Yes

Overall, GoCoCo is an excellent choice for those who want to take control of their nutrition in a simple and effective manner.

Download GoCoCo - Diabetes Food Scanner from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Hissy Fit: Make Snake Break (Android & iOS)

Remember the old-school Snake game that you used to play on your Nokia? In fact, if you were to turn back the clock further, there was this BASIC game known as Nibbles, where you ate numbers in rising succession to grow longer, and died when you hit the wall or yourself. Hissy Fit: Make Snake Break is the 21st-century successor to those games, where you take control of snake-like creatures and destroy the world around you.

It offers a whimsical physics sandbox that encourages endless experimentation and discovery. Feel free to go rogue and smash through a fully destructible environment, relying on brute force, cleverly planned explosions, electricity, or even fire!

Each level has its own objectives to keep gameplay fun and fresh. Heck, to cater to those who have a more competitive streak in them, you might want to check out the leaderboard and see just how great you are at raining down destruction on a peaceful city.

Price: $1.99 / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($0.99-$99.99) / Account required: Yes

I just love the simple premise of the gameplay that does not require much thinking, if at all. It is strangely cathartic and helps me destress after a particularly long and difficult day at the office, and I also love how I can choose different characters from the classic snake to pigeons, dragons, and sausage dogs.

Download Hissy FitL: Make Snake Break from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

What do you know? We have arrived at the end of our list for this week. We will take a short break before begin the search for a new Top 5 Apps of the Week selection next week.