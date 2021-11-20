Our top 5 Android and iOS apps of the week

Like every weekend, we meet on NextPit for my selection of 5 free and paid mobile apps and games that caught my eye on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Every week I try to bring you the best possible apps that are not data traps or microtransaction nests. In addition to my own finds, I also add the gems unearthed by the NextPit community and shared on our forum, which I invite you to consult.

From mobile games to productivity apps, here are NextPit's 5 free and paid Android/iOS apps this week.

Steno

Let's start this selection with a note-taking application that I discovered by the Community on our forum. Steno is as minimalist as possible, with a very basic range of features and a clean interface.

You can create notes and to-do lists sorted in 2 panes and displayed as colored tiles. That's it. That's it. Personally, I prefer the real gasworks for taking my notes, with settings everywhere, a powerful text editor, privacy options and the ability to augment notes with attachments.

Steno is much more feng shui in its approach, but that doesn't stop its developer from charging $3.99 per year for the Pro version. No ads or in-app purchases are to be noted, even in the free version.

Price: free / Ads: no / In-app purchases: yes, $3.99/year (pro version) / Account: Not required

Steno's text editor leaves a bit to be desired / © NextPit

You can download the Steno application on the Google Play Store.

Habitses

Habitses were obviously developed by a good person, since this beautiful person named his project after the way he used to do things. In reference to the way Gollum pronounced the word "Hobbits" or "Hobbitses" in the Lord of the Rings.

Habitses is an activity tracker that allows you to create routines, recurring tasks by associating reminders to them and follow their accomplishment or not over time. No ads, no in-app purchases, no account creation and a very nice interface, what more can I say? By the way, did you know that during the filming of The Lord of the Rings, Viggo Mortensen broke his toe in the...

Price: free / Ads: no / In-app purchases: no / Account: Not required

The Lord of the Rings reference alone deserves a 5 out of 5 rating. / © NextPit

You can download the application Habitses on the Apple App Store.

Brainstorm

Brainstorm is another gem of an app found by the Community and shared on our forum. The idea is to sort your ideas to answer a given problem.

You define a question, a project, a concern or any other situation and then add one by one your different ideas to address the issue in question. Then, you can review your ideas one by one and decide if you still find them good or not according to a like/dislike system that reminds a bit of Tinder. Without the swipe.

Price: free / Ads: no / In-app purchases: no / Account: Not required

Not bad for taking a step back and sorting out your head / © NextPit

You can download the Brainstorm app on the Google Play Store.

Motivation And Positive Quotes

Well, I chose this app because this kind of inspirational quotes that are supposed to motivate you, make me laugh more than anything else when they are not really embarrassing or "cringe" as we say in the memosphere.

If you're feeling a bit down or have a temporary lack of motivation, you can open the app and check out one of the many quotes, some of which were probably never uttered by the people to whom they are attributed. Personally, the quote I got when I opened the app for the first time "Have nuts and be nuts" will become the mantra that will guide every decision in my life from now on.

I'm even thinking of getting it tattooed in kanji on my back and putting it as a "quote" on Instagram with a selfie taken with a solemn, pensive look on my face. On the other hand, the quotes are all in English, but that's even better because if yours is lame, at least you won't know.