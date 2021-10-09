Our Top 5 Android and iOS apps of the week

Every weekend, we meet on NextPit to check out my selection of five free or paid mobile apps and games that caught my eye on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Every week, I try my best to bring you the greatest fresh apps that are not datenkrakens or endless microtransaction hells. In addition to my own discoveries, I have also included gems unearthed by the NextPit community which were then shared with us on the forum of which I gladly invite you to check out when you have the time.

From mobile games to productivity apps, here are the 5 free and paid Android/iOS apps as recommended by NextPit this week.

Rogervoice

This is an accessibility app for Android and iOS that was developed in France for those who suffer from hearing impairment. The app allows you to transcribe your phone calls in real-time. When somebody speaks, his/her words are transcribed on the spot. You can then reply, again in writing, and a voice-over will dictate your message aloud.

The interface is very clean, and there are plenty of settings to play with including the size of the text, alerting the person you are talking to when you type your response, and the ability to create pre-recorded responses.

The app is free but it's only available that way as a free trial. Basically, you get 30 minutes of call time. Once the 30 minutes are up, you'll have to check out from the app. You can choose between a 1h package for $5.99 a month or an unlimited package for $29.99 a month. It's quite expensive, but it works with both landlines and mobiles, as well as internationally across 120 languages.

Price: $5.99 or $29.99 per month / Ads: None / In-app purchases: Yes / Account: Not required

My screenshots don't do justice to the description, which is quite accurate overall / © NextPit

Download Rogervoice from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store

Kikico

Let's continue with a silly but funny application: Kikico. Kikico, or Who's First (I warned you it was a bit silly!), was designed to help you decide who's going to fetch something or do something when you're in a group and no one is motivated to take action.

For example, you're planning to play a board game. Instead of rolling dice to decide who gets their turn first, you let the app do so. There is a twist to it though: the decision is made in a roundabout manner. To find out who goes first, the app will say, for instance, "the person who sings the best" or "the last person to visit a castle" or "the tallest person". Anyway, you get the idea of the type of crazy criteria that is put forward.

The app isn't essential in any way, but it's fun and it's free without any ads or in-app purchases, and is available on Android and iOS.

Price: free / Ads: None / In-app purchases: None / Account: Not required

The application adapts itself to your default OS language / © NextPit

Download Kikico on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store

Project Activate

Project Activate is an app developed for Android and once again, the theme is about accessibility. Basically, the idea is to launch voice-over messages or sounds with your smartphone simply by triggering them using facial gestures.

According to Google, the app is for people who are mute or cannot use tech products with their hands for medical reasons. You can broadcast audio messages like saying "Thank You" or "Shout for Joy" with your face, through a smile or opening your mouth to activate different responses using the selfie camera of your smartphone.

Overall, the app supports 6 types of facial gestures and only 2 languages at the moment: English and Spanish. You can create your own messages or even assign a facial gesture to an action on the smartphone like making a call or sending a text message. Project Activate is not yet available in Europe, and you cannot install it via the Play Store. However, the APK that I used to install the app on my smartphone worked like a charm.