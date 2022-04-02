Here they are: Our top 5 Android and iOS apps of the week

Every single weekend, we at NextPit convene to narrow down my selection of 5 free or paid mobile applications and games that caught my eye on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Each week, I will try to bring you the best possible apps that are not data traps or microtransaction hells. In addition to my own discoveries, I also included apps discovered by the NextPit community and shared over our forum, which I invite you to check out.

From mobile games to productivity apps, here are the 5 free and paid Android/iOS apps from NextPit this week. We publish this selection every week, you can also check my 5 free apps of last week.

Questmate (Android & iOS)

Questmate is a productivity application, and to be more precise, a project management application. Each project, or each quest, is composed of a list of tasks, where each of these tasks will be accompanied by a note.

Productivity is a must in our everyday lives, and tasks that are generally perceived as chores need to be seen in a more positive light. The application brings a touch of gamification by allowing you to get a "reward" for completing a quest when you have checked all the boxes in the to-do list.

You can create quests for yourself only or for a team in which you can assign different quests or certain tasks of the same quest. You have to create an account but I didn't see any ads or in-app purchases.

Price: Free / Ads: None / In-app purchases: None / Account: Required.

Project management using15 different applications. Scary, isn't it? / © NextPit

Download Questmate from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Supercasts (Android)

Supercasts is, as the name implies, a podcast app for gathering all your favorite podcasts in a single app. The app offers an offline mode, a bookmark manager, a search tool, and personalized suggestions on the home page. In short, it is a classic but also very complete.

I find the interface to be very clean and the player uncluttered and ergonomic. There are no invasive ads or in-app purchases to deal with, while the application does not redirect you to Spotify, you remain in the app and use its player. On the other hand, the developer has indicated on Reddit that he plans to make Supercasts as a paid service. There will either be a subscription to purchase or a one-time purchase to obtain the full version of the app. For the free version, the developer also said he plans to run ads (in the least intrusive way possible, he mentioned).

What? A web content creator who wants to be paid for his work? What's wrong with that? That's communism! What's the next step? Paying for press articles?

Price: Free / Ads: None / In-app purchases: None / Account: Not required.

Supercasts' interface is simple but nice. / © NextPit

Download Supercasts from the Google Play Store.

Dreamer (Android)

This is a dream diary application to chronicle your dreams, either for yourself or to share them with other users of the platform.

Well, the application is very new and the number of members has just passed the 100 people mark. But I find it quite funny to see what strangers have been dreaming about lately. Especially since you can comment on the dreams shared by a user. In short, it's clearly not the next social network tech bubble, but I find the concept entertaining.

Price: Free / Ads: None / In-app purchases: None / Account: Required.

What do you think about this kind of "alternative" social network? / © NextPit

Download Dreamer from the Google Play Store.

Vitaetracker (iOS)

Searching for a job can be a sensitive issue and I don't think that an over-the-top tech solution makes it a healthier approach when it comes to getting one. It's just an app that you're free to try out or not, but far be it from me to bother you with some bullshit recommendation like "just across the street."

So, with that disclaimer out of the way, Vitaetracker is a productivity app that is supposed to help you manage your multiple applications if you're looking for a job. You can list each application with the name of the company, the applied position, a link, date as well as the status (sent, rejected, accepted, etc.).

What I like is the possibility to create reminders for each application so that you don't forget to follow up with the recruiters. In short, it is by no means a miracle solution and it is not an indispensable tool, but it is there in case you think you need it. Good luck to all of you who are looking for a job, and I say 'fuck you' to the interviews!

Price: Free / Ads: None / In-app purchases: None / Account: Not required.

If you use other apps for your job search, feel free to share your tips in the comments. / © NextPit

Download Vitaetracker from the Apple App Store.

Cat Museum

Cat Museum is a 2D puzzle adventure game in which you have to solve puzzles in a rather creepy and surreal world. But the most important thing in the story is that there is a cat!

In short, it is a side scrolled in which you have to complete visual puzzles to progress. Visually, the game focuses on art and the culture of art. It is not for nothing that your character is a museum guard.

I have barely played it at the time of writing but I find the universe totally WTF and I think this kind of game is a bit different from the usual mainstream dross. You can check out the first game for free, but you'll need $4.49 to unlock the full game.