It's that exhilarating moment of the week once more, as nextpit invites you to dive deep into the incredible array of offerings available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. This week, we've carefully selected five exceptional titles that have been thoroughly evaluated for users on both Android and iOS platforms. Our thoughtfully curated list encompasses a variety of genres, from captivating games to essential productivity apps.

Halls of Torment: Premium looks like those RPGs from the late 1990s, where you have a selection of heroes to combat waves of enemies and emerge the victor. High Seas Hero places you in a very interesting situation where rising seas threaten mankind's existence, and you need to fight all kinds of enemies, aliens included. StardustTV lets you watch short dramas with numerous adaptations from various literary works, which is ideal for killing time.

How's your love life? Love Nudge is a personal assistant when it comes to relationships, hoping to help you keep the spark alive. Lemur Browser is an alternative third-party browser if you are looking for something different apart from the standard Chrome option.

If these recommendations don't pique your interest, you'll be pleased to know that several premium applications are currently being offered for free for a limited time. For those looking to discover even more hidden gems, don’t miss our "Free Apps of the Week" feature, which we update twice a week!

Halls of Torment: Premium (Android & iOS)

If you're sick and tired of cute-looking games on your smartphone, then Halls of Torment: Premium might be worth checking out as an alternative. This engaging horde survival game brings together elements of roguelike survival and bullet-hell chaos, which means the larger your smartphone's viewing real estate, the better. Graphics are presented in a retro aesthetic that is reminiscent of late 90s RPGs.

I like how I can choose from a variety of hero characters. Needless to say, each of them will boast unique abilities, and with that, the replayability value automatically increases since completion of the game with one character allows you to challenge yourself with a different build later. Your hero will be the one to descend into the deadly halls, getting rid of enemies and collecting loot.

I found the tempo fast-paced enough and, at times, frustrating. Maybe I am not cut out for such aggressive gaming since, after surviving waves of unholy horrors, I end up getting owned by tormented lords. Thankfully, it is not too difficult to progress and upgrade my character's traits, abilities, and items, which, in turn, creates powerful builds.

Price: $3.99 / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account required: Yes

I found it to be rather addictive, thanks to the meta-progression model and its special blend of nostalgic visuals alongside challenging gameplay. It is a dungeon crawler that keeps me returning for more, and there is the right amount of progression to keep the gamer happy without feeling frustrated.

Download Halls of Torment: Premium from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

High Seas Hero (Android & iOS)

Ah, another free-to-play RPG. Before you walk away thinking High Seas Hero is another cash grab, hear me out. Set in a post-apocalyptic world where rising sea levels have submerged most landmasses, humanity survives on floating vessels, battling mutated sea creatures and rival factions for dominance over the oceans. Does that premise sound interesting to you? It did for me, which was why I dived in.

For starters, there is a variety of ship classes, and each of them features unique active and passive skills. I could pick from ships that align with my preferred playstyle, be it a tank that receives tons of damage, deals with rapid attacks, or executes powerful combos. With these customization options, I can then make the right upgrades as I progress.

What's a ship without a crew, right? Part of my role is to assemble a crew of legendary characters, each of whom has distinct abilities that will help make my fleet more effective and maximize its potential so that I can achieve victory in battles. Unfortunately, the numerous times outcomes are decided based on random number generation (RNG) mechanics puts a spanner in the works, but I can live with that.

Price: Free / Advertising: Yes / In-app purchases: Yes ($0.99-$99.99) / Account required: No

The premise of the game is interesting, as it blends an engaging maritime adventure with a bunch of RPG elements and idle gameplay. I like how the variety of ship classes, crew management, and customization options provide the right amount of depth for players who are interested in naval warfare. Do note that those who tend to stress more on skill and strategy may find the game's mechanics less than satisfactory.

Download High Seas Hero from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Love Nudge (Android & iOS)

Being in a relationship is never easy, as it requires a lot of hard work to, well, work. What if life has gotten so busy that you actually wish there was an app to help your love life? Enter Love Nudge, a lifestyle app that was specially designed to help couples enhance their relationships by intentionally expressing love in ways that are most meaningful to their partners.

I surely have heard of Dr. Gary Chapman's best-selling book, "The 5 Love Languages," having read it myself. Basically, this app is based on the book and hopes to translate its concepts into actionable steps for couples. It begins with a Personalized Love Language Assessment, making it easy to identify my primary love language and understand my partner's preferences.

From there, all I need to do is to set and track activity goals tailored to my partner's love language. I found this useful to promote intentional acts of love and appreciation.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($9.99) / Account required: No

Basically, it is a no-brainer when you love someone and want the very best, but there are moments in time when a little bit of external help goes some way. Love Nudge is one of those apps offering a practical and engaging platform for couples who want to deepen their connection via intentional acts of love. Why not give it a go and see whether it helps?

Download Love Nudge from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

StardustTV — Movies & Dramas (Android & iOS)

It seems we constantly have our attention captured by other happenings, and boredom is no longer part of our vocabulary. I find myself doom scrolling at least once a day, and it does take willpower to tear away from my device. For those who do not want their brains to turn into mush by seeing what other people do on social media, how about short-form videos? StardustTV — Movies & Dramas offers this, featuring an array of short dramas and films that have been adapted from renowned literary works.

Basically, anyone looking for concise yet impactful storytelling across various genres, such as heartwarming romances and spine-chilling psychological thrillers, should be able to keep themselves satisfied here.

The user interface is easy enough to navigate, while the algorithms employed to learn my viewing habits and preferences are nothing new on the surface, churning out more of the same genres once I got started. Needless to say, you get high-definition streaming for a smooth, uninterrupted viewing experience. Some people might find the episodes too short, but that's a matter of personal preference, in my opinion.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($4.99-$79.99) / Account required: No

Here's a way to kill some time while you are on the move, by watching short videos of dramas. / © nextpit

Overall, StardustTV — Movies & Dramas offers a unique platform for anyone who is interested in short-form cinematic storytelling. The content library is diverse enough to keep you entertained, while the personalized recommendations offer an engaging viewing experience. However, I am not too stoked about the monetization model, which seems to be more of a cash grab at times. However, if money is no object for you, this is worth checking out.

Download StardustTV — Movies & Dramas from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Lemur Browser (Android only)

I'm always curious how other Android web browsers work, and Lemur Browser has proven itself to be a decent alternative as it offers extensive support for both Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge extensions. This, in turn, provides users with a customizable and feature-rich browsing experience since I can enjoy a host of popular tools such as Adguard Adblocker, Google Translate, Grammar Checker, Dark Reader, and Bitwarden without missing a beat.

Do note that Baidu is set as the default search engine, but it is easy to switch to other options like Google, Bing, Sogou, Shenma, 360haosou, Yandex, DuckDuckGo, or even custom search engines.

Another aspect that I always consider is the privacy feature. Thankfully, Lemur Browser offers an incognito mode that ensures browsing history, form data, cookies, and other information is not saved, giving me enhanced privacy whenever I dabble around online.

I like how the browser's interface was designed to be user-friendly, and if you have used the desktop version before, it bears a very close resemblance. Those who are new to the scene would not have any trouble familiarizing themselves with the entire browsing experience, especially when it comes to adaptation and navigation. As for the integration of extension management tools, it is simple to install, uninstall, and manage browser extensions for enhanced overall usability.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account required: Yes

Browse using an alternative browser with Lemur. / © nextpit

If you are an Android user and are looking for a customizable and versatile browsing experience, then Lemur Browser offers a compelling option. Thanks to support for a wide array of extensions, high-speed performance, and a user-friendly interface, this is a viable alternative when it comes to standard mobile browsers if you want to try something different from the mainstream offerings.

Download Lemur Browser from the Google Play Store.

If your Valentine's Day plans did not go well, at least you can comfort yourself with some of this week's Top 5 apps list! Stay tuned to see what we have in store next week!