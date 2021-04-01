WWDC 21: iOS 15, macOS 12 expected at this year's developer conference

Apple has just announced the dates for WWDC 2021. The popular developer conference which has been the venue for several important product announcements is scheduled to take place between June 7 to June 11 this year.

What major announcements do you think will Apple make at this year's WWDC. Apple fanboys are quite certain that the event will almost definitely see the unveiling of iOS 15 and macOS 12. Oh, and just like last year, WWDC 2021 is largely expected to be a virtual event thanks to COVID-19.

And as you might have guessed, this article is where we summarize all information surrounding WWDC 2021.

WWDC 21 will take place virtually from June 7 to June 11, 2021

iOS 15 and macOS 12 announcement expected

Swift Student Challenge launched

WWDC to remain virtual in 2021

It was on March 30, 2021, that Apple communicated the dates for this year's edition of WWDC. And as mentioned earlier in this article, the WWDC is set to take place between June 7 and June 11. Apple's press release announcing the dates harped about its successful event from last year. Fore this year's event Apple promised "unique insights into the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS."

"We just love bringing our developer:s together every year at WWDC to learn more about our latest technologies and allow them to connect with Apple engineers," Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing, was quoted saying in the press release.

In addition to the expected keynote announcements, virtual sessions, and 1:1 labs with technical support staff, Apple claims that developers can also expect new ways to connect with and interact with Apple's engineers and designers.

"Glow and behold" is this year's WWDC theme / © Apple

iOS 15, macOS 12, what else?

It is no surprise at all that Apple once again didn't tell us what will be revealed specifically, but chances are the new iOS 15 and macOS 12 operating systems (for mobile and desktop, respectively) should grace this year's edition. Whether the glasses-wearing emoji and the claim "Glow and behold" are supposed to be our first hints at further innovations, will remain nothing but speculation for now.

Maybe you can share your thoughts and ideas in the comments, with what we can expect to see at WWDC 2021, apart from iOS 14's successor. New hardware isn't out of the question either, although hardware presentations don't happen every year at the event. The last time there was a new device unveiled happened in WWDC 2019 with the Mac Pro.

Programming competition and funding for students

In addition, Apple let it slip that they have launched a programming competition known as Swift Student Challenge. From now until April 18, students can submit their Swift Playground to the Swift Student Challenge for judging. Winners will receive "exclusive WWDC21 apparel and a set of pins," according to Apple. More information can be found on the Swift Student Challenge website.

Apple also wants to support the regional economy this year, which otherwise is unable to benefit from an online event. As part of the $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, Apple is providing $1 million to SJ Aspires. This is an education and equal-opportunity initiative for the city of San Jose, California.

At NextPit, we will of course, keep a keen eye out for the event and keep you posted about everything that is relevant, both before and during the event, in this article. Until then, we are just as excited as you and look forward to your thoughts about this year's edition of WWDC 2021 in the comments section.