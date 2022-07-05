Apple Watch Series 8 may feature a bigger display after all

Apple is looking to take advantage of the new flat design of the upcoming Watch Series 8 . The company may introduce a new display which is slightly larger than the current Watch Series 7 , according to analyst and leaker Ross Young. It could become one of the biggest displays among smartwatches in the market.

TL;DR

Apple's unannounced Watch Series 8 is rumored to boast a slightly larger display.

A leak suggests that Apple will utilize a 1.99-inch display.

The body temperature gauge on the Watch Series 8 is said to detect fever.

Despite the Watch Series 7 seeing a screen real estate upgrade last year, Apple wants to further maximize the remaining space on its smartwatch without increasing the 45 mm chassis. Specifically, the analyst estimates that the display of the Watch Series 8 will tip up almost 2-inches, a 5 percent increase over its predecessor. If this happens, it will also be bigger than Oppo's Watch 2 with a 1.91-inch screen.

The scenario is also plausible given the next-gen smartwatch of the Cupertino giant is expected to feature a new, fresh look. Previous third-party renders suggest that Apple will leave the rounded form in favor of flatter and cleaner design. In which case, the thinner sides of the watch could allow some extra pixels.

Affiliate offer Apple Watch Series 7 Don't miss the savings when you buy the Apple Watch Series 7 today! To device database

Body temperature sensor could arrive on the Watch Series 8

Another famous leaker is backing up its claim that Apple will finally measure body temperature on the Watch Series 8. Mark Gurman has revived his previous allegation and now believes that it will likely happen this year. The aforementioned sensor is said to detect fever as well as to track women's menstrual period and pregnancy.

While we could see big changes on the aesthetics of Apple's next smartwatch, however, the company could eventually skimp on the processor choice. Gurman says that the Apple Watch Series 8 will arrive with the same chipset as the Watch Series 7 and Series 6, which could disappoint fans.

Which Apple Watch Series 8 features are you looking forward to? Hit us up in the comment section.