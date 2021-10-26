Apple Watch Series 7 review: Small updates, big impact

My Apple Watch Series 7 verdict: Pretty awesome shit!

Now that I've arrived at this point, I realized something: it may sound a bit vulgar and too bold for the ears of one or two others, but it sums up my verdict very well.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is not a bold step forward. It's evolution instead of revolution. And that's a good thing, a Berlin mayor once used to say. This is because the Apple Watch Series 7 combines all innovations of recent years and eliminates the teething problems in the process. The best example for me is the fluid operation of the Digital Crown on the side.

For me, the Apple Watch Series 7 is what a smartwatch should be: fast, beautiful, reliable, robust, and full of practical functions. Personally, I don't feel it's a bad thing that there was no new design or new sensors this year. Please don't get me wrong: I probably love being surprised by new features just like you. But what's more important to me is that everything works smoothly and reliably.

Fancy, but pretty big: The California Watch Face almost seems a little too big on the big Apple Watch Series 7. / © NextPit

Now, it's safe to say that Apple products deliver on this aspect almost without exception. But it was always those little things, like the long battery charge that subconsciously annoyed me. Since the Watch Series 7 spent well over 20 hours on my wrist and less than an hour on the charger each day during the review duration, I've come to realize just how much I actually needed that quick charge.

The Apple Watch is the best smartwatch. It was, and it still is.

Yeah, yeah, I know: Other manufacturers have been offering fast charging for quite a long time now and Apple certainly took their time in implementing it. And while we don't mention it for others, why gush over Apple's effort? It's true that Fast Charging should perhaps have been built into an Apple Watch a long time ago, but Apple always takes its time on such features for a good reason: innovations shouldn't just be innovative, they have to work.

And I stand by what I have already written: This kind of attitude has succeeded particularly well with the Apple Watch Series 7. Anyone who has had a few smartwatches on their wrist and wanted to fully exploit the functions, such as tracking sporting activities, knows: In terms of functionality and features, these smartwatches tend to be very similar regardless of the manufacturer. But the air around quickly becomes thin when you place the results of the fitness sensors or the integration effort into an existing ecosystem to the test.

The Apple Watch is and remains the best smartwatch for me when it comes to having an all-rounder on my wrist. There are other really good smartwatches or fitness trackers especially for sports, which are also ahead of the Apple Watch in some areas. However, they lack a lot of other functions.

Is the switch from Series 6 to Series 7 worth it?

Here, you will hear a resounding "YES!" from me. The Apple Watch Series 6 was and is a great smartwatch, but it differs little from the new Series 7 in terms of features and especially, design. Therefore, my first impulse would be to say that a switch to the new model does not bring so many advantages with it, as that you have to invest a minimum of $399 right from the get go.

However, the fast charging feature of this watch is a real advantage, especially for those who want to keep their watch on at night as sleep tracking can now pack enough power for an entire night into the battery in under 10 minutes. Those who can afford it or want it will certainly not be disappointed.

Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch SE, or Apple Watch Series 3: Which one is right for me?

We'll take some more time on this topic and write a longer buying guide. With the Apple Watch SE, you will have to make do without a more robust protective glass of the display and have slightly fewer sensors, such as missing out on blood oxygen or ECG readings.

I personally wouldn't recommend the Apple Watch Series 3 (starting at $199). It's really only for those who haven't had a smartwatch yet and would like to get started. However, the display is much smaller compared to the other watches, it has a much poorer resolution, and there are also clear cutbacks in terms of available sensors.