Apple's latest smartwatch ad may hint of a rugged Watch Series 8 model

Rumors about the rugged version of the Watch Series 8 have likely been revived by no other than Apple itself. Its latest ad shows the durability of the Watch Series 7 in different scenarios. However, it may also give hint that a tougher smartwatch designed for extreme sports is still on Apple's table.

Despite the increased display size, Apple's Watch Series 7 is marketed to be the toughest smartwatch that the Cupertino company has made. The aluminum variant of the Watch Series 7 features Ion-X glass while both the stainless steel and titanium models get a sapphire crystal similar to one of Garmin's premium smartwatches .

The video ad running over a minute and a half demonstrated the robustness of the Watch Series 7 . It shows how the smartwatch can survive from most unforgiving events including harsh environments and accidental drops. What makes it impressive is that the device presented doesn't come with a protective screen or case at all.

What does it mean for the upcoming Watch Series 8?

Although not yet confirmed, notable leakers such Mark Gurman have asserted that Apple is indeed preparing to introduce a stronger Watch Series 8 version that is geared for professional athletes and adventurers. One of the possible improvements the upcoming smartwatch model will bring is the ATM (atmosphere) rating. It is previously claimed that this rugged variant may offer higher water-resistant protection.

In addition, Apple's next smartwatch generation is also expected to boast a new temperature sensor along with the current health and fitness monitoring functionalities. Satellite connectivity may also arrive with the Watch Series 8, which is seen to provide better SOS emergency assistance.

Which Watch Series 8 features are you looking forward to most? Let us know in the comment section.