For years, Apple has been rumored to be expanding its smart home ecosystem , but so far, this has yet to materialize. However, a recent report suggests that the iPhone maker hasn’t lost interest in venturing into this area and may soon launch its first Siri-powered smart camera, positioning it as a competitor to Amazon’s Ring and Google’s Nest cameras.

Apple Camera with Deep Integration and Enhanced Privacy

This information comes from the well-known analyst and Apple insider, Ming-Chi Kuo. In a post on Medium, Kuo shared that Apple plans to launch a smart indoor camera by 2026, with mass production expected within the same year.

Kuo added that the Apple smart home camera will integrate seamlessly into the Apple ecosystem, like the company's other products. It’s expected to feature advanced capabilities, including AI through Apple Intelligence and Siri, enabling natural language control, either via voice or a dedicated app.

Part of Apple's expansion includes equipping the HomePod speaker with a display. The device could be launched as the HomePod 3. / © X/u/Kosutami

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also noted that Apple’s smart home camera will include HomeKit compatibility, similar to third-party cameras from Logitech, Eufy, and Aqara. It may also support the Matter standard, given that Apple is one of the primary players in the alliance responsible for this smart home standard.

Beyond seamless integration, Apple’s smart camera is likely to emphasize strict privacy controls, a distinct advantage over competitors like Ring (review) and Google Nest (review). Concerns have grown recently over Ring and Nest’s policies, especially as both brands have allegedly shared footage with law enforcement without user consent or a warrant.

Apple to Launch a Smart Home Hub First

In addition to the camera, Apple is expected to release a smart home hub in the coming months. According to Gurman, this hub will look like a display that can be wall-mounted or docked on a speaker base. It’s said to feature a 6-inch touchscreen with a built-in camera and speaker, supporting FaceTime calls and intercom functions.

The Apple smart display is anticipated to act as a central controller for managing Apple devices like HomePod speakers and other connected smart home accessories. It will also integrate Siri and Apple Intelligence for voice controls and commands, making it a versatile addition to the home.

Would you be interested in adding an Apple smart camera or hub to your home? Let us know in the comments!