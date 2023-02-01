Tech & Community
iPad fans are gonna hate this: Apple could launch 20-inch folding MacBook first

Rumors about Apple's foldable device keep swirling. It was reported a couple of days ago that the first iPad Fold would launch alongside iPad Mini 7 in 2024 claim by a notable analyst. However, two separate sources now suggest that we could be seeing a humongous foldable first rather than a folding iPad.

While we don't know who's closer to the truth, it's only mandatory to air the forecasts of the other side. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is now contradicting an earlier report of Ming-Chi Kuo.

Apple to unveil a MacBook with flexible screen first

According to his knowledge, there was no solid evidence that Apple is working towards the release of an iPad Fold next year. He added that we could see minor changes to the standard iPad (2022 review) and iPad Mini, but exciting upgrades when it comes to the iPad Pro duo. The latter tablets are expected to feature OLED panels with thinner bezels.

On the other hand, analyst Ross Young is mirroring Mark Gurman's allegation by stating that he has not heard anything about a foldable Apple iPad that will be released in 2024. Instead, a 20.5-inch Apple notebook or MacBook is evidently in the works and could be ready in 2025 based on the supply chain sources.

In December, South Korean The Elec said that Apple is planning to introduce its first folding hardware at the end of 2024, which is followed by a foldable iPhone with a crazy price tag. Corroborating with Young, the device will feature a 20-inch display measured diagonally when it is unfolded. This form factor is comparable to the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED we've briefly tested.

At the moment, we're not betting on any of these claims, but we'd like to hear your opinion. Do you think Apple should catch up to Samsung and release a folding iPhone or iPad soon? Let us know in the comment section.

