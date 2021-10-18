Apple Music Voice: A new way to listen to music

Apple, early in its Unleashed October event, announced its latest feature for Apple Music that utilises the power of Siri!

TL;DR:

The service will use Siri to give access to over 90 million songs.

The subscription is priced at $4.99.

A free, 7-day trial will be available.

Hundreds of curated playlists will be available through the service.

A new way to discover music? Yes please! The Cupertino based company just announced the latest addition to the Apple Music service, Apple Music Voice Plan. The reveal happened early in the October "Unleashed" event where you can read more about here.

$4.99 Sign me up! / © Apple; Screenshot: NextPit

Just before Apple revealed their latest AirPods 3, they made sure to tease us with another music related product. The Apple Music Voice Plan may be descriptive enough as a name but we still need to clarify a few things about the service.

The Apple Music Voice Plan will act as an introductory subscription to the vast Apple Music library, offering access to over 90 million songs, new playlists, personalized mixes and radio stations, as well the Apple Music Radio. Subscribers will have full playback controls as well as unlimited song-skipping through Siri.

Basically you will be able to request for specifically curated playlists that match the occasions perfectly like a "dinner party playlist". These features will be available to subscribers of any level.

Users will be able to start the free trial by asking Siri "Hey Siri, start my Apple Music Voice Trial", this will automatically subscribe you for 7 days, without any automatic renewal so you can pretty much forget about it until the trial ends.

These are all the plans. / © Apple; Screenshot: NextPit

Actual availability dates are still unknown but we are expecting to see the service in select regions later this fall. In total 17 countries are listed: Australia, Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The basic subscription fee will set you back about $4.99.

What do you think of the announcements? Let us know in the comments!