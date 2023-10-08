Wait for MacBook Pro M3 If You Want Better Battery and Display

Apple's MacBook laptops , such as the MacBook Air 15, are considered some of the best laptops with top-class displays you can get right now. It appears that Apple even plans to further improve these, particularly on the next-gen MacBook Pro line that is slated for 2024 release.

Most recent Apple MacBook models and iPad Pro tablets currently rely on IPS LCD panels paired with mini-LEDs as the backlighting solution. The use of mini-LED allows the screens on these devices to have deeper blacks, wider color reproduction, better contrast, and overall brighter compared to conventional LEDs.

But one of the drawbacks of mini-LED, is that they are not power-efficient enough, especially at sustained high brightness and compared to most OLED screens. Apple wants to address this with the upcoming MacBook Pro models according to the latest report of DigiTimes Asia.

Brighter display and better battery on Apple's 2024 MacBook Pro

In the report of the outlet which cites the industry sources, Apple will improve the displays on the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro by incorporating 10 percent brighter mini-LEDs. It is said the new panels will even consume less or retained power output than the current generation at the same level of brightness, subsequently giving these devices better battery life as well.

It was added that the enhancements are purely limited to the efficiency and brightness level. Thus, you should not expect any changes to the picture quality. But who really knows, there might be added optimizations that will pan out along the way.

A Mini LED backlight (right) used by Apple and other brands has more dimming zones, resulting in better contrast compared to conventional LED. / © Samsung

Apple's 2024 MacBook Pro M3 and MacBook SE release date

As with the release timing of the new MacBook Pro range, Digitimes stated it will be ready by the end of 2023. However, the source may mean preparing for the shipments of units to retailers rather than actually released to the market and available for consumers.

Instead, these devices could be released in the early 2024 to go in line with the 2022 MacBook Pro launched in January and as supported by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The rumored MacBook SE or Apple's first budget laptop may also debut at the same time. Unfortunately, there are no exact release details yet.

Beyond the display, the unannounced MacBook Pro laptops are likely equipped with Apple's custom M3 chipset. As in most cases, the smaller variant may settle with an M3 Pro chip while the 16-inch could continue enlisting a Max-branded processor, which is the Apple M3 Max.

Do you prefer an LCD over OLED screens on laptops like with the Apple MacBook Pro? Share with us your preference in the comment section.