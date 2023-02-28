No more mini: iPhone 4 SE may arrive with specs identical to the iPhone 14

It was reported last month that Apple would be cancelling the 4th gen iPhone SE for an unspecified reason. It turns out that the same prolific consultant is alleging that the next mid-range device of Apple will be launched in 2024 equipped with a proprietary 5G baseband chipset and apparently sharing specifications with the iPhone 14 .

As regards future devices, the development of Apple's iPhone SE 4 has been a roller coaster ride, at least for pundits and fans. Through a string of tweets, leaker and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is forecasting that Apple is slated to release the 4th gen iPhone SE as early as March of next year.

Apple iPhone SE (2024) specs and design

According to Kuo, the iPhone SE 4 will arrive as an iPhone 14 clone with minimal iterations. Both are going to have an identical 6.1-inch OLED screen in a notch design. If to materialize, it will be a big step up from the current iPhone SE (2022) that comes with a 4.7-inch LCD screen. However, it remains to be seen if internal components like the cameras, battery, and processor are retained.

The source added that iPhone SE 4 is shipping with Apple's first in-house 5G chip and only limited to sub-6GHz wave instead of the faster mmWave (millimeter). Apple would put the silicon in a real-world test before it will be subsequently adopted to future iPhone models. Ultimately, Apple's initiative is to become less dependent on Qualcomm and to utilize its baseband chips in all of its devices, including the iPad and smartwatches.

The OLED Super Retina XDR display on the iPhone 14 doesn't have the 120 Hz Pro Motion refresh rate. / © NextPit

Other than the specs, pricing of the iPhone SE 4 could also change considering the upcoming hardware improvements. In contrast, the 3rd gen iPhone SE retails at $429 with a measly 64 GB storage. So, it is safe to say that Apple would price the next-gen iPhone SE in a higher territory.

How much do you think the next iPhone SE will cost? Will you consider buying it over the regular iPhone if it comes with a notably cheaper price tag? We'd like to hear your thoughts on this.